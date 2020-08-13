Papio-La Vista High cheerleader tests positive for coronavirus; others asked to quarantine

Cheerleaders from Papillion-La Vista High School have been asked to quarantine after one cheerleader tested positive for COVID-19, according to a note sent to families.

The letter sent to families by the Papillion La Vista Community Schools said cheerleaders who attended an outing for pictures and dinner on Sunday are being asked to quarantine through Aug. 23.

The cheerleader who tested positive for COVID-19 was never in school, according to district officials. The district started school Tuesday for some students and welcomed back everyone except those who opted for remote learning on Wednesday.

“Due to the level of exposure and the fact the students were not wearing masks, your daughter has been identified in the high risk category,” the letter said in explaining the need for the quarantine.

