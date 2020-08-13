You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papio-La Vista High cheerleader tests positive for coronavirus; others asked to quarantine
0 comments

Papio-La Vista High cheerleader tests positive for coronavirus; others asked to quarantine

Only $5 for 5 months

Cheerleaders from Papillion-La Vista High School have been asked to quarantine after one cheerleader tested positive for COVID-19, according to a note sent to families.

The letter sent to families by the Papillion La Vista Community Schools said cheerleaders who attended an outing for pictures and dinner on Sunday are being asked to quarantine through Aug. 23.

The cheerleader who tested positive for COVID-19 was never in school, according to district officials. The district started school Tuesday for some students and welcomed back everyone except those who opted for remote learning on Wednesday.

“Due to the level of exposure and the fact the students were not wearing masks, your daughter has been identified in the high risk category,” the letter said in explaining the need for the quarantine.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert