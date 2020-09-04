Parent University program in Douglas County to expand

A partnership between Project Harmony and the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties will help expand a program that helps parents and caregivers become more engaged with their children’s schooling.

Parent University, which was started under the Learning Community in 2015, will now be managed by Project Harmony. This year, the program has gone from being available in six schools in the Omaha Public Schools to 24.

About 250 families are entered into the program each year, said Jamalia Parker, director of family engagement services for the Learning Community. The goal is to make sure children are ready for school and that by third grade, they’re reading at or above grade level.

“We’re about providing those opportunities for families that maybe wouldn’t be afforded those or awareness of that information otherwise,” Parker said.

Project Harmony has had a school-based program for the past five years in 140 elementary and middle schools, said Gene Klein, executive director of Project Harmony. The new partnership is a way to expand on that and work with families who have preschool-age children.

“This just allows us to extend the reach and engage families earlier in the process,” Klein said.