Parents of 3 girls sue Bennington school district, say girls' sports get inferior treatment

“We put the word ‘all’ in there for meaning,” Haack said. “Certainly ‘all’ means ‘all.’ “

The lawsuit is one in a long line of Title IX complaints, formal and informal, that have been lodged in Nebraska since the landmark 1972 law that requires schools to offer comparable opportunities for girls and boys. In the 1990s, parents of girls in a handful of towns throughout Nebraska sued to force school districts to elevate softball from a club sport to a sanctioned sport.

Since then, most of the Title IX complaints have been handled short of litigation — through petitions to school boards, the Nebraska School Activities Association or letters from attorneys raising the prospect of a Title IX case. An example: An attorney who was the parent of an Omaha Westside softball player sent a letter to school board members after officials unveiled a gleaming new baseball complex on high school grounds in 2007. Meanwhile, the school’s softball team was playing a couple miles away on a city-owned dirt field. Westside officials responded with major upgrades to the softball fields.