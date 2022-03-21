Parents, teachers hopeful for 'normal' spring as schools roll back COVID restrictions

The appointment book at Tip Top Tux in Omaha is filling up.

That’s one of many positive signs that springtime in Nebraska could be the most normal period schoolkids have experienced since before the pandemic hit.

With COVID-19 case counts bottoming out now in many schools and communities, school officials in various districts are rolling back their health restrictions.

They’re making masks optional, ending their daily posting of cases, allowing kids to eat lunches in the cafeteria instead of in classrooms and turning drinking fountains back on.

They’re allowing school assemblies and field trips, letting parent teacher organizations hold events with food, moving classroom desks back together and planning for restriction-free sports, graduations and proms.

Some school boards have rescinded the emergency powers they delegated to superintendents.

“Really the numbers have fallen way off,” Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said, “and there doesn’t seem to be something on the horizon, the immediate horizon, that would change that.”

Blomstedt, however, added a cautionary “knock on wood.”

If you’ve lost track, the last normal school year was three years ago.

Schools shut their doors in March 2020 for the remainder of that school year. They opened again in 2020-21, but with heavy restrictions.

Last August, school officials were optimistic for a more normal year, but after cases spiked they reevaluated and imposed restrictions.

Since the January spike, the situation has improved. Some districts recently reported daily cases in single digits or none at all.

As of last Friday, the majority of Nebraska counties were classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as in the low-concern “green” level — among them Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Lancaster.

To determine a county’s level, the CDC looks at the combination of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

Tehia Wells, store manager of Tip Top Tux at 615 N. 98th St. in Omaha, said that after a couple of rough years where business took a COVID hit, tux rentals for prom — and for weddings — are on the rise.

“Whether it’s Millard or Elkhorn or the OPS schools, kids are excited right now to have something back that they thought they lost,” Wells said.

The store’s been receiving 30 to 40 appointment submissions a day for kids to come in and get tuxes for prom. Last year, some schools held outdoor proms or street dances instead.

“We’re seeing kids come in and go all-out for things,” she said. “Honestly, they don’t care about cost even at this point. The parents just want them to have something. They want them to get this back.”

Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly known as Ralston Arena) and Baxter Arena are both planning for restriction-free graduation ceremonies this spring.

Michael Smith, general manager of Baxter Arena, said the venue is slated to host 17 ceremonies.

“For the most part, our planning is back to pre-COVID,” he said.

The arena will still have hand-sanitizing stations, and staff will be disinfecting seats between ceremonies and at night, he said. But there are no plans to limit the number of guests a graduate can invite, though some schools may still issue tickets to get in, he said.

“I know our teachers, and some of our counselors and administrators who we work with, are excited, too, to get back the choir, to get back the orchestra, the band, to get back those things that were maybe prerecorded at those ceremonies,” he said.

The mask mandate that overshadowed last year’s ceremonies at the venue is gone. Last year, some schools didn’t hand a diploma to students at graduation.

Smith said arena staff will be ready to pivot if conditions change.

“We are ready for that change if it happens, if we have to move towards those different protocols, but I’m optimistic, I’m encouraged that we’re going to be more back to pre-COVID when it comes to May,” he said.

Some districts are still deciding how to handle spring events.

Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for the Omaha Public Schools, said spring events like prom and graduation will have to comply with venue COVID policies. Common venues in past years for OPS have been the Durham Museum, CHI Health Center and Baxter Arena.

OPS students at Burke High School are allowed to invite guests from other schools for the first time in two years for its prom on April 9, according to Burke’s newsletter.

Bennington Public Schools officials said the district hasn’t decided what, if any, COVID restrictions will still be in place for spring events. The Elkhorn Public Schools and Westside Community Schools both are planning activities like prom and graduation in a pre-pandemic fashion.

School board members in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools are among those that rescinded an order giving the superintendent power to quickly make changes in health protocols.

The board members also last week eliminated the triggers they set in October to determine when masking would be mandated at a school. The district had been imposing masks when a building had 7% of students absent or when an elementary classroom had two cases.

“We’re just not seeing the cases that there were,” said Annette Eyman, district spokesperson.

Papillion La Vista officials are changing all the door signs to reflect that buildings are mask optional. Masks used to be recommended. That’s a subtle change but one that indicates mask wearing is now wholly up to the individual and their personal health needs.

At the start of the year, not every school in Papillion La Vista could send all kids to the cafeteria and maintain proper social spacing. As a result, some students have been eating lunch in classrooms. The district is going to try to get kids back into the cafeterias.

Eyman said there’s a lot of reteaching that has to happen with the kindergartners and first graders.

“We have kids who have never eaten lunch in a cafeteria, so it’s not something that is going to happen overnight,” she said.

Britny Harrison, whose three children attend Walnut Creek Elementary School in Papillion, said it’s “wonderful” to see a more normal spring.

Her son has sensory issues and wearing a mask was a challenge.

She’s glad Papillion La Vista is turning fountains on, so kids won’t have to bring bottles for water.

“We went through, like, 10 water bottles this year, and they were not cheap,” she said.

Workers were turning fountains back on in the district last week, while students were on spring break.

The district’s schools now have the green light to hold all-school assemblies. When PTOs hold events, they can have food again.

After spring break, the Millard Public Schools will no longer post daily case counts, officials said.

The Gretna Public Schools alerted parents that it won’t be updating its COVID numbers weekly on the website and that it’s paring down parent notifications.

Officials will be ready to change course, however, if the disease “raises its ugly head again,” Superintendent Rich Beran said.

The Bennington Public Schools and some other districts have changed how they’ll respond when cases turn up in an elementary classroom.

Dee Hoge, assistant superintendent, announced at a March 14 school board meeting that elementary classrooms will no longer require masks if a COVID-19 exposure occurs. She said even one positive case used to trigger a mask mandate to control a potential outbreak.

Principals will still notify families in the case of an exposure and masks will be recommended.

As of last Monday, Bennington also stopped updating active COVID cases per school on its online dashboard and instead will only report monthly districtwide numbers. Hoge said this was because of the statewide and local decrease in cases — so far, the district has reported two cases this month.

The drop in cases has been a welcome change for teachers, who are tapped far less often to cover for ill and absent colleagues.

“It’s very rare to have a teacher out,” said Sarah Starke, who teaches fourth grade at Bellevue Elementary School in the Bellevue Public Schools.

Starke said some curtailed events, like book bingo night and the Pancake Man, can come back now.

“We always have a tradition of father-daughter dance at our school,” Starke said. “We can do that again.”

Desks have been pushed back together after being spread apart for social distancing, she said.

Starke’s husband, Dave, teaches sixth grade at the district’s Bellaire Elementary School.

His sixth graders will resume a tradition.

“As sixth graders, we always visit the middle school where they’re going to next year, and we haven’t done that for two years,” he said. “So finally, this year, we get to go visit Mission Middle School where most of them are going next year.”

Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, said a lot of what happens in schools was taken for granted before the pandemic.

“Getting these pieces all back in place I think is important so they can enjoy as much of the experience as they can,” Royers said.

He said he detects more optimism in schools. While people are starting to feel a return to normal, they’re also confident they could handle a resurgence of the virus, if necessary, because “we have the playbook now,” he said.

“I still have one eye on the dashboard just in case, kinda like I haven’t quite put my snowblower away, just in case,” he said. “You never know if one last one’s gonna hit us.”

