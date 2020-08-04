Parents, teachers tell OPS board they are nervous about the start of school

That model calls for students throughout the district to be divided into two groups, each of which would attend school in person part of the week and learn at home for the rest of the week.

Members of the OPS board have urged the Omaha City Council to implement a mandatory mask ordinance before the school year begins Aug. 11.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour had planned to put in place a mask order, using her authority granted by city code. But Gov. Pete Ricketts threatened a lawsuit over that authority, leading Pour to back off the requirement last week. The Omaha City Council is prepared to take up a mask ordinance next week, the same day OPS students are scheduled to return to class.

Douglas County has seen a recent spike in the number of positive COVID-19 tests, with 949 testing positive last week, the highest weekly count since the end of May, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Logan said that at this point, the plan is to move forward with reopening schools. "If another decision has to be made, then another decision has to be made," she said.