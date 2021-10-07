 Skip to main content
Patricia Timm resigns from state education board; Ricketts to appoint replacement
Patricia Timm of Beatrice has resigned from the Nebraska State Board of Education citing "personal health reasons."

Timm, 74, is a former kindergarten teacher and K-12 art teacher. She had served on the board since 2004 and previously spent 16 years on the Beatrice school board.

The resignation creates a vacancy in District 5. Under state law, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts would appoint a replacement.

State law says that person would be chosen "from among qualified persons" residing in the district.

The appointee would serve for the remainder of her unexpired term and until a successor is elected.

Timm was last elected in 2018 and would have been up for re-election next year.

District 5 covers 16 counties in southeast and eastern Nebraska and a northwestern portion of Lancaster County.

When the state education board last met Sept. 3, Timm was absent. At that meeting, the board voted to indefinitely postpone the controversial proposed health-education standards.

Timm was originally appointed to the state education board by former Gov. Mike Johanns.

In the last election, she defeated conservative challenger Maris Bentley.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

