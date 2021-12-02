People have until Dec. 21 to submit their name for Westside school board

People interested in tossing their name in to run for Westside Community Schools Board of Education have until Dec. 21 to do so.

Registered voters in District 66 who want to be considered for the school board must send in a letter of intent to get their names on the ballot for the Feb. 1 caucus.

The four candidates with the most votes at the caucus will be placed on the ballot for the May 10 statewide primary, according to a district press release.

Two positions are up for election, each with a six-year term beginning next summer. Board members Adam Yale and Kris Karnes currently hold the positions, said Brandi Paul, Westside’s director of communication and engagement.

In 2019, the district received four letters of intent for the 2020 caucus. All four were placed on the ballot for the May election. Beth Morrissette, board treasurer, and Dana Blakely, board treasurer-elect, were elected.

Letters of intent must be sent in by 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 to the superintendent’s office, ABC Building, 909 S. 76th St., Omaha NE 68114. People have to include their full name, address and status as a registered voter.