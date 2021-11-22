Pete Ricketts says he was misled by UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green about anti-racism plan

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts escalated his dispute with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Monday even as the university system president issued an open letter aimed at easing tensions.
Ricketts said UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green had misled him about the recently announced “Commitment to Action.” The governor said Green told him it was an effort to increase the numbers of minority students, faculty and staff, which the governor called a “good thing.”
“What he did not tell me was that he was planning on highlighting critical race theory and in fact calling it a ‘Journey to Anti-Racism,’” a term that Ricketts said equates to critical race theory.
“I was misled by Ronnie Green,” Ricketts said. “I have lost all faith in Ronnie Green. I don’t believe anything he says anymore. I don’t know how you get that back. I could not be more disgusted with what just happened.”
The governor's comments at a Monday morning press conference came in response to the open letter released by NU President Ted Carter.
In the letter, Carter defended the plan’s merits while also acknowledging communication between key state and university leaders could have been better. A UNL spokeswoman didn't directly respond to Ricketts' comments when contacted Monday afternoon and said that Carter's letter would stand as the university's statement.
Since the plan was announced last Wednesday, it has drawn praise from faculty and student leaders. But it has also drawn criticism from others, including from Ricketts and NU Regent Jim Pillen. Ricketts and Pillen claimed the plan would implement critical race theory at UNL.
Carter denied those claims.
“We will not impose critical race theory, nor any theory, upon students. We will not hire candidates based on their skin color,” Carter wrote. “We will not close our doors to any qualified student. We will not limit the free, robust exchange of ideas on campus — one of the most cherished ideals in higher learning.”
While praising Green for “bravely beginning the dialogue” with the plan’s release, Carter acknowledged university officials could have communicated better with other officials.
Regent Paul Kenney, chairman of the Board of Regents, said last week he received his first copy of the plan less than a day before it became news.
“Key stakeholders, starting with our Board of Regents, should have been engaged earlier,” Carter wrote. “As your university president, with ultimate accountability to the board, I have promised each regent that we will do better. We are fortunate to have strong governance of our university, and we will welcome their input, along with all voices, in this process.”
Carter said he has also spoken with Ricketts, whose “partnership means a great deal to me personally and professionally.”
Carter, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral who served as superintendent of the Naval Academy from July 2014 to July 2019, compared UNL’s long-term plan to an initiative undertaken by the academy to address diversity.
“In 2014, when I took the helm of my alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy, our student body did not reflect the country we sought to serve,” Carter wrote. “We set out to change that. Not with quotas, but through a concerted effort to engage young people who felt called to serve, but who may have looked at us and wondered whether they belonged.”
The initiative proved successful, Carter wrote, adding that women and minorities make up well over half of the class of 2023. The academy also has a 90% graduation rate across all groups on campus.
“We looked more like the America we take an oath to protect and defend,” Carter wrote.
Carter wrote that he sees a similar opportunity with UNL’s plan. Some of the steps UNL hopes to take over the short and long term include collecting and analyzing data, reviewing its hiring processes in the context of race, offering regular anti-racist teaching seminars to review curriculum and collaborating with Lincoln police to prevent poor treatment of minority community members off campus.
“These are uncomfortable conversations, with passionate opinions on many sides. Not every Nebraskan, nor every member of the university community, will agree with every element of the plan,” Carter wrote.
He said that the state faces "urgent" workforce challenges, and "we do not retain enough of our young people."
He also noted that the difference in the state's college attainment rate between Whites and minorities is 25%.
According to the 2021 Nebraska Higher Education Progress Report, 56.5% of Whites ages 25 to 44 in Nebraska have at least an associate’s degree. Just 30.8% of minorities in the state in that same age bracket have achieved at least an associate’s degree.
Carter noted that approximately 25 percentage point gap in Nebraska is the third-worst in the country.
“Making certain Nebraska is a place where everyone can succeed is critical to maintaining our growth and competitiveness for future generations,” Carter wrote. “As Nebraska’s university, founded on the principle that opportunity should be extended to all, we have a special responsibility to help set the standard. Nebraska can lead the way — but we will not move the needle if we do nothing.”
Carter wrote aspects of UNL’s plan may evolve as people offer input.