Pete Ricketts says he was misled by UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green about anti-racism plan

Since the plan was announced last Wednesday, it has drawn praise from faculty and student leaders. But it has also drawn criticism from others, including from Ricketts and NU Regent Jim Pillen. Ricketts and Pillen claimed the plan would implement critical race theory at UNL.

Carter denied those claims.

“We will not impose critical race theory, nor any theory, upon students. We will not hire candidates based on their skin color,” Carter wrote. “We will not close our doors to any qualified student. We will not limit the free, robust exchange of ideas on campus — one of the most cherished ideals in higher learning.”

While praising Green for “bravely beginning the dialogue” with the plan’s release, Carter acknowledged university officials could have communicated better with other officials.

Regent Paul Kenney, chairman of the Board of Regents, said last week he received his first copy of the plan less than a day before it became news.