Petition drive aims to eliminate Nebraska Board of Education, give governor K-12 oversight

“The Nebraska Department of Education should respect that parents are the primary educators of their children, and the agency must continue to be accountable to the people of Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “Any changes to the structure of the department would need to be approved by voters through an amendment to the Nebraska State Constitution.”

Nickels said the proposal would put the Governor’s Office in charge of millions of federal dollars that come into the state for education.

Depending on who’s in charge, a lot of that money could end up going to private and parochial schools, she said.

Given the department’s spectrum of responsibilities, it wouldn’t be right to make such changes all because of the health standards controversy, she said.

“One topic, and you’re going to cause all kinds of chaos inside the department?” she said.

John Spatz, executive director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards, said he has not seen the petition, and his organization hasn’t taken a position on it.

He said his organization typically opposes measures that would centralize decision-making in the hands of fewer people in Lincoln.