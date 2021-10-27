Police investigating fight between two students at Omaha South High School

Omaha police were investigating a fight that took place Wednesday between two students at Omaha South High School.

The incident occurred about noon, according to an email that Jodi Pesek, South High's principal, sent to families and staff.

Staff intervened and emergency services were contacted, the note said. While police investigated, the school was placed on a "hold."

During a hold, hallways are cleared and students remain in the class they are in until the hold is lifted. No one is allowed in or out of the building during that time.

Another note went out after the hold was lifted to say that school was continuing as normal.

The note continued, "The South High administration continues to work with the families of the students involved and we're cooperating with the Omaha Police Department as they investigate. The student code of conduct will be applied accordingly."

Omaha police said in a tweet that officers were on scene at the school, near 24th and J Streets, investigating an assault. Police said it was an isolated incident and that one student was in custody.

