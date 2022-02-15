Police report on school fight says injured OPS teacher was shoved by student

A teacher who was injured during a fight at King Science and Technology Magnet Center on Friday was shoved to the ground by a student while barricading a doorway, according to a police report.

A large fight involving multiple students occurred about 2 p.m. in a hallway at the middle school, located at 3720 Florence Blvd. English learner teacher Chelsea Guruvaiya, 33, was in her classroom when she heard the commotion, according to a police report.

When she stepped out into the hallway, she found staff members trying to break up a fight. The report says one of them asked her "to block a doorway to prevent interference from other students."

A male student approached Guruvaiya while she was blocking the door and tried to get past, saying he had to get his phone. After she told the student to leave, he told her to "move b----, I gotta get my f----n' phone" and shoved her to the ground.

Guruvaiya hit her head on the tile floor when she fell. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center and later released without any serious injuries, according to the report.

The report said the King Science school resource officer will cite the student at a later date. Guruvaiya declined to comment about the incident.

In an email sent to King Science parents on Friday, Principal Jane Laughlin said several police officers responded to a fight at the middle school. A school resource officer sprayed mace while responding to the fight and students were checked out by health professionals.

Officer Phil Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said “numerous” students will be cited on suspicion of either assault or disorderly conduct for being involved in the fight.

Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, said the teachers union is still getting information from the district about "protocols being set in place to have that not happen again" after Guruvaiya was injured.

He said the district had been communicating with King Science officials to create a plan to welcome students back on Monday after the incident.

"Hearing from (OEA) members, it was a normal day on Monday, so that was promising," he said.

Earlier on Friday, another fight was reported about 11:30 a.m. at Benson High School, 5120 Maple St. The fight involved eight students and officers also used mace to break up the fight, Anson said. Both incidents are under investigation.

