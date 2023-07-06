With summer in full swing and school more than a month away, families still have plenty of time to have fun in the water.

But the bliss of pool and lake days can come with their own dangers — something that's proven true the last few weeks following the deaths of two children in the Omaha area.

A 3-year-old girl died Wednesday after being pulled from Zorinsky Lake, and a 6-year-old boy died June 28 after being found down at a wave pool at Fun-Plex Waterpark.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and the second-leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 5-14 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's not uncommon for patients to come to Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha because of accidents in water, said Dr. Jim Buscher, an emergency department physician. Buscher said with the summer season still going strong, one of the most important things to know is there isn't a singular action that will prevent a drowning from occurring.

"We actually need multiple layers of protection to try to reduce that risk," Buscher said. "So thinking about some of the main ways that parents can decrease these risks is first."

Here are some tips families can follow to keep safe this summer:

• Parents should actively supervise their children. Buscher said people often think drowning is a loud event when, in reality, it can be completely silent.

"Whether you are giving kids a bath, or you're having a pool party, designating somebody who knows that their role is to actively be watching these kids is important to make sure there's not harm happening," Buscher said. "And if they do go into the water and need assistance, somebody that's watching can help provide it immediately, rather than finding out later that something had happened."

• Barriers should be in place around areas of water, if possible. Pools should have fences around them, and self-latching gates also make it harder for children to go in the pool by themselves. Buscher said people also can buy door alarms that will go off if their child leaves their house suddenly.

• Children and adults need to learn how to swim before entering bodies of water. Chris Exstrom, an instructor with Omaha's Goldfish Swim School, said children as young as just a few months old can learn to swim.

"It's important to get your kids into swim lessons as soon as possible," he said.

Even a child learning how to float in the water can be a life-saving measure. If lessons aren't possible for a family, Exstrom said, parents should talk to their children and educate them about what to do near water.

"Learning about how to be safe in and out of the water is also the best thing," he said. "Explain to a child why we don't run across the pool and why we don't go near the water without having a life jacket. It's just teaching kids, like, yes, water is fun, but water can become very dangerous very quickly."

• Adults need to also practice water safety. Besides knowing how to swim, adults need to be responsible in the water and while operating boats or other watercraft. That includes wearing a life jacket.

"Make sure that you're not under the influence of substances whether you are driving the boat or even if you're supposed to be watching the other kids," Buscher said.

• People should learn how to perform rescue measures for others in the water. Buscher said knowing CPR can help provide life-saving measures to a drowning victim while waiting until emergency response arrives. Parents are also encouraged to bring their children to the emergency room if they feel like they need to be evaluated after an accident in the water.

Buscher said families can learn more about youth safety through the Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Program. A variety of resources can be found on the hospital's website.

