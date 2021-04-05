 Skip to main content
Principal of Central High leaving school, OPS at the end of July
Principal of Central High leaving school, OPS at the end of July

Ed Bennett was named principal of Central High School in April 2013.

Watch the transformation process for Central High School's new arts and library addition

The principal of Omaha Public Schools' Central High School has announced this school year will be his last with the school district.

Ed Bennett said in a letter to Central staff and families that at some point during the next year he will be moving to the Minneapolis area for family opportunities. Bennett has been the principal of the high school in downtown Omaha since 2013 and previously served as an assistant principal of the school. 

Ed Bennett, named principal of Central High School in April 2013.

"Since arriving at Central High as an assistant principal in 2006, our students, staff, families and community have made me incredibly proud to be an Eagle," Bennett wrote in his letter. "This is a special school community, fostered each day by the students we serve, our professional staff, our highly engaged families, and our strong community partners."

During his time with OPS, Bennett was also the principal of Alice Buffett Middle School, taught English at Northwest High School, was a curriculum specialist at Bryan High School and worked at the district's central office.   

OPS will work on finding a replacement for Bennett. The principal said he will work with his entire team to ensure a smooth transition before he concludes his time with OPS at the end of July. 

Central has about 2,788 students this school year, according to records from the Nebraska Department of Education.  

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

