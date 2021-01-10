Program helps Nebraska high school students struggling with math prepare for college

“They start seeing connections,” she said. “They understand why they need to learn it, and they learn it better.”

The five community colleges outside the metro area began offering the program in some high schools in 2018, said Corey Hatt, director of the program at Central Community College in Grand Island.

The UNO evaluators have only a couple years of data, so research comparing students in the program with those who aren’t in it isn’t available. But professor Neal Grandgenett, head of the evaluating team, said the project shows an encouraging trajectory.

More students and schools are getting involved. In 2018-19, 373 students statewide participated. The next year, the number increased to 490. Thirty high schools participated in 2018-19, and 35 took part the next year.

Grandgenett said only 7.9% of the students passed a fractions test before joining the project, but 83.6% passed it as the class progressed.

Students are typically invited into the program on the basis of ACT scores and recommendations from teachers and counselors.