Proposed $258 million Gretna bond issue would build second high school and more

Even if the referendum passes, the existing high school will be over capacity by the time the new one opens, she said.

Enrollment at the existing high school is projected to reach 1,900 in the 2022-23 school year, 300 over capacity, she said.

“We’re already going to be busting at the seams the way it is,” she said.

Svec said the community has historically supported bond issues, and the schools are a reason people move to the community.

“It is a whole different level when you take a school district and separate it into two high schools, but you don’t have a choice, with the growth that’s here and the growth that’s expected to continue,” he said.

Superintendent Rich Beran said the plan is to eventually have two high schools with 1,600 kids apiece.

Gretna High is currently Class A.

He said the two high schools could move into Class B for a time when they are split, but he said that decision depends on other factors and is out of the district’s control.

If approved, the bond issue would increase the district’s bond levy by 7.3 cents. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay an additional $145.36 a year in property taxes.