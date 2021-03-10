Proposed Nebraska health standards would teach school children about gender identity

Districts are required by the state to have written health standards or frameworks for health education. Many districts use the National Health Education Standards or their own locally developed standards.

The board has previously approved similar recommended standards, beyond those required by law, in the areas of fine arts, physical education, world language and career and technical education.

The standards do not prescribe what curriculum materials a district should use. That decision is left to local districts.

Patsy Koch Johns, board vice president, said Tuesday she had not yet reviewed the draft.

She said she wasn't prepared to say whether teaching elementary school students as young as first grade about gender identities was appropriate.

"I want to look at it more carefully in the context before I answer that question," she said.

Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he anticipates debate regarding when introducing such concepts would be appropriate.