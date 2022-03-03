Proposed pay for next Millard superintendent: $270,000 plus performance bonus, retirement stipend

John Schwartz, the next superintendent of the Millard Public Schools, would be paid a base salary of $270,000 a year under a contract up for approval Monday night.

​In addition to the base salary, Schwartz would receive a stipend of $28,350 per year, or 10.5% of his base salary, for investment in a 403b retirement account, officials said.

He would also be eligible for an annual $15,000 performance bonus by accomplishing specific goals set by the school board.

Schwartz would get 20 days of vacation, 10 paid holidays, and insurance and other benefits available to district administrators. He would get use of a vehicle leased by the district.

Board members on Feb. 10 unanimously selected Schwartz to replace the retiring Jim Sutfin, who has been superintendent since 2014. Sutfin will retire June 30.

Schwartz, superintendent of the Norris Public Schools, is slated to start the Millard job July 1. The Norris Public School district, 12 miles south of Lincoln, has almost 2,500 students.

The contract provides for up to $7,000 for moving expenses.

As is customary in school districts, the contract is for three years, terminating June 30, 2025.

​​His total compensation package for the first year would be nearly $415,000.

Sutfin's total compensation package is $451,736.

Board members are slated to vote on the contract at their 6 p.m. meeting Monday at the Don Stroh Administration Center, 5606 S. 147th St.

