Ralston cancels in-person graduation ceremony after grad tests positive for COVID-19

The Ralston Public Schools decided Saturday against having an in-person high school graduation ceremony this week.

The school system had scheduled the in-person event for Monday, but Ralston Superintendent Mark Adler announced that a member of the graduating class has tested positive for coronavirus.

Further, he said in a message to parents and others, the school district has learned students have held "several graduation parties in the past week." The school system has "significant concerns about the potential spread" of the disease, he said.

The message said the decision came after consultation with the Douglas County Health Department.

Adler said all on-campus student activities scheduled for the week of July 20 have been canceled. Those activities will resume July 27, but the in-person graduation ceremony will not be rescheduled.

A virtual ceremony was held on June 20.

