Ralston High School students rake yards for community service project

It was about 30 degrees but Kailyn Dunham, rake in hand, was working up a sweat.

Dunham and her fellow Ralston High School classmate Camryn Busenbark were raking brown and yellow leaves into piles in the backyard of a house near 77th Avenue and L Street on Saturday.

While doing it, the two high school seniors contemplated the most efficient strategy. Multiple little piles of leaves? One pile? After all, they had four more yards to tackle after this one.

"I'm just going for it," Busenbark said, after making another small pile of leaves.

Busenbark and Dunham were two of about 40 students from Ralston's National Honor Society who spent the morning raking leaves at homes across the city as part of the annual "Rake Ralston" event.

Every year students from the school rake leaves for Ralston residents who due to age, physical hardship or lack of time can't clean up their yards. The group planned to clean up about 20 yards.

Andrea Hartman, sponsor of the National Honor Society and a Ralston High School teacher, said some people have their yards cleaned up every year by the high school students.

"We see them every November," Hartman said.