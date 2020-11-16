Ralston Public Schools won't hold classes during Thanksgiving week

The Ralston Public Schools will cancel classes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, district officials said Monday in a letter to parents.

The days off on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 will let students, including those in the extended campus learning program, catch up or receive extra support. They will also give staff members additional time for planning.

Ralston joins other districts in canceling ahead of the holiday. The Millard Public Schools, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, the Bellevue Public Schools, the Council Bluffs Community Schools, the Bennington Public Schools and the Springfield Platteview Community Schools will also close their buildings for the holiday week.

On Ralston's days off, teachers will be available via email, phone or Zoom if students need extra help with their schoolwork. Students are still expected to complete at-home assignments and finish missing or incomplete work.

Custodial staff will deep-clean each school in the district.

The administration offices will be closed Nov. 25 and will reopen Nov. 30.