Ralston school board interviews second set of superintendent candidates

The Ralston school board interviewed two additional superintendent candidates Thursday and will vote on the district's new leader next week.

The board asked Mark Fritch, superintendent of Nebraska City Public Schools and Cecilia Wilken, assistant superintendent for learning at Ralston, how they’d apply their previous experience to address budgeting, community relations and curriculum concerns.

Fritch told the board that he has a long history with public schools, stemming back to growing up in Palmyra, where his father was the superintendent of schools.

Fritch focused on his experience as superintendent for Nebraska City Public Schools since July 2020, which he said is similar to Ralston demographically.

“I believe that this district is collaborative, progressive and working to meet the needs of all students,” he said.

Fritch said he would emphasize working collaboratively and utilizing resources both within the district and out in the community to address concerns such as budgeting and learning outcomes.

“If you were to ask me what my vision is, I think it’s our vision,” he said. “And what I can do is create a collaborative team culture and bring people together to create that vision.”

Fritch said he thinks the attack on public education is a major issue that the district will face in the next five years.

“The conversation that I’ve had with the board of education in Nebraska City is that we have to fight for our schools,” he said. “We have got to rally our community to support our schools.”

Previous to Nebraska City, Fritch was a secondary principal at Wilber Clatonia Public Schools for seven years and an associate high school principal at Lewis Central Community Schools in Council Bluffs for two years. Before that, he taught for seven years in the Papillion La Vista school district.

Fritch has a bachelor’s degree from Peru State College and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

During her interview, Wilken focused on her ten years of experience at Ralston Public Schools and said she cares deeply about the district.

“I consider it an honor to be here today and an honor to say that I am part of the Ralston School District,” she said.

Wilken has been the district’s assistant superintendent for learning since July 2021. Prior to that, she spent two years as director of teaching and learning, two years as director of elementary education and three years as an elementary school principal.

Wilken said she believes hiring, funding and the impacts of COVID-19 are the three biggest issues facing public education in the next five years.

Addressing funding will require forward thinking to anticipate what areas will continue to be priorities, Wilken said.

“When you can anticipate, you are able to manage and budget much more responsibly,” she said.

She also emphasized gaining community input in both formal and informal settings and empowering teachers and staff to lead from where they are.

“We have to invest in our people and make sure we have a culture of hope and high expectations,” she said.

Beyond academic achievement, Wilken said she thinks addressing social-emotional wellbeing and attendance are also crucial.

“Education is evolving and changing, so we’ve got to evolve and change with it," she said.

Wilken holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, master's degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Creighton University and a doctorate degree from UNO.

On Wednesday, the school board interviewed the other two candidates for the job: Angela Plugge, director of learning at Waverly Schools, and Jason Buckingham, assistant superintendent for business at Ralston Public Schools.

The school board will vote on the new superintendent on Monday. The person chosen for the job is expected to start on or around July 1.

The district enrolls about 3,300 students, 61% of whom are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.

Forty-nine percent of students are Caucasian, 37% are Hispanic, 6% are African American and 8% are other races.

In the most recent state accountability ratings for 2021-22, the Ralston district was classified in the “Needs Support to Improve” category.

On the annual Nebraska state assessments, 32% of Ralston students in grades 3-8 were proficient in English language arts. Thirty-three percent were proficient in math. Statewide, 47% of students were proficient in English language arts and 46% in math.

