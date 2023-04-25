A Ralston Public Schools board member is resigning to take an administrative position within the district.

During its meeting on Monday, the school board accepted the resignation of Anne Harley, who has been a member since she was appointed in January to replace Merv Riepe, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature.

Harley was recently selected to be the district's assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for the 2023-24 school year. According to board policy, Harley can't stay in her role on the school board while also filling the assistant superintendent job.

"It has been an honor to work alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals," Harley wrote in her resignation letter. "I am grateful for the support and encouragement that I have received from my fellow board members, and I look forward to our continued partnership in achieving our district goals together."

The school board sent a notice to the election commissioner on Tuesday about its board vacancy. Registered voters in the Ralston district will be able to apply for the position until May 15.

If interested, applicants need to send a letter of interest, resume and optional list of questions to the Ralston Public Schools Office of the Superintendent, Attn: Mrs. Samantha Willey, Secretary, Board of Education, 8545 Park Drive, Ralston, NE 68127.

Candidates will be interviewed during a May 22 meeting, with a replacement for Harley being appointed that same day. The appointed board member's term will go through Jan. 13, 2025.

