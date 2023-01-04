Ralston school board questions two superintendent finalists

Ralston school board members interviewed two superintendent finalists Wednesday, questioning them about how they would improve academic achievement, recruit and retain teachers and lead the diverse district.

Angela Plugge, director of learning for Waverly School District 145, told the board she was born in Ralston and has deep family ties there. She said she wasn't looking for a superintendent job, but was compelled to apply when she learned of the opening.

"There are several superintendent openings in the state right now," she said. "I'm not applying for them. I have a great job in District 145, and we're doing a lot of great things. I want to be superintendent of Ralston Public Schools."

The moderate size of Ralston and its commitment to a diverse culture appealed to her.

She said she's "personally committed to creating culturally inclusive communities in my personal and professional life."

She said her own personal mission for education really aligns with the direction of the district.

Jason Buckingham, assistant superintendent of business for the Ralston schools, said that the district's finances are in good shape and that passage of the 2021 bond issue is addressing facility needs.

Buckingham said the district has to focus on academic achievement post-pandemic.

"When we look at our results, when we look at our NSCAS, when we look at our ACT scores, all those things are down, and down tremendous amounts," he said. "I feel confident, especially after going through the process today, if I can get enough people rallied around, key people, important people, we can get this thing turned around.

"I want to be a part of something that is going to help get this district back to where it needs to be as far as achievement."

Four finalists are competing for the job, all from Nebraska districts.

On Thursday, the board is scheduled to interview Cecilia Wilken, Ralston's assistant superintendent for learning, and Mark Fritch, superintendent of the Nebraska City Public Schools.

During the interviews, board members said they would like to reestablish a sense of pride in the district and high expectations for achievement. They said they want to do a better job of engaging students in activities and academics and want to give students opportunity and hope for the future.

Plugge has been Waverly’s director of learning since 2019. Before that she was principal at Dawes Middle School in the Lincoln Public Schools for 8½ years.

She received her doctorate, master of arts and bachelor of science degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Buckingham has been Ralston’s assistant superintendent of business since 1999.

He has master of science degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Peru State College. He has bachelor’s degrees from UNO and Drake University in Des Moines.

The board’s timeline calls for selecting a superintendent next week.

The board is looking to replace Mark Adler, who is retiring June 30.

Adler has served as superintendent since 2012. He began working with the district in 2008 as assistant superintendent of business.

The district enrolls about 3,300 students, 61% of whom are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.

Forty-nine percent of students are Caucasian, 37% are Hispanic, 6% are African American and 8% are other races.

In the most recent state accountability ratings for 2021-22, the Ralston district was classified in the “Needs Support to Improve” category.

On the annual Nebraska state assessments, 32% of Ralston students in grades 3-8 were proficient in English language arts. Thirty-three percent were proficient in math. Statewide, 47% of students were proficient in English language arts and 46% in math.