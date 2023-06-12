Douglas County and the City of Omaha have agreed to a settlement that would pay Ralston Public Schools up to $2.2 million to make up for a tax mistake that dates back at least to 2019.

Both entities have signed a settlement presented at Ralston's Monday school board meeting. The agreement requires the county and city to make payments from 2024 to 2029, and also calls for transferring money that would otherwise go to the Omaha Public Schools.

The settlement is the latest update from a long-standing mistake by the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office. State audit officials found that the office had been miscalculating distributions of millions of dollars in revenue for years. This resulted in overpayments to the City of Omaha, Douglas County and OPS — and underpayments to four other local school districts, including Ralston.

The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office found that in 2021 alone, OPS was overpaid by about $5.7 million, the City of Omaha by about $4.4 million and Douglas County by about $2.7 million.

At issue is the distribution of Omaha Public Power District payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT. Under state law, the publicly owned utility is required to pay 5% of its gross revenue from electricity sales. The Douglas County treasurer should have considered the tax levies of all the school districts within Omaha when it calculated the distributions, the state auditor said.

The treasurer underpaid the Elkhorn Public Schools by about $4.2 million, Ralston Public Schools by about $4 million, Westside Community Schools by about $3.7 million and Millard Public Schools by about $820,000, according to the letter.

The office didn’t investigate distributions from previous years but said similar errors would be expected.

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said last year that his office had handled distributions the same way — apparently unchallenged — for 61 years, but he agreed with the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office that the distributions had been miscalculated.

The auditor’s findings followed an investigation that found the same mistakes were being made in Sarpy County. The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office has already settled with four school districts that were underpaid after they sued. They are OPS, Gretna, Springfield Platteview and Millard.

In Ralston's settlement, Douglas County has agreed to pay the district $400,910 over the next five years, while the City of Omaha will pay $662,369.

These payments will be made by reducing both the county and city's future distributions from OPPD, and giving the money instead to Ralston. The county and city are also paying the Westside school district nearly $6 million in a similar settlement that was approved last year.

Both Westside and Ralston are also seeking additional funds by reducing the future distributions to OPS.

Monday's agreement calls for the county to transfer more than $963,000 of OPS' future payments from 2024 to 2029 to Ralston to make up for past errors.

Similarly, Westside obtained a court order this spring to allocate nearly $5.3 million in future OPS payments to the district.

Since OPS is an equalized school district for state aid purposes, OPS would actually be compensated for the lost revenue by getting additional state aid. Even so, OPS is currently fighting the court order, saying that a judge approved it without notifying the district.

As for other underpaid school districts, Millard has settled with Sarpy County but has not yet settled with Douglas County or the City of Omaha. Elkhorn is in the middle of its own lawsuits with the county, city and OPS to recover its missing funds.

