Ralston schools to reopen with students attending classes on alternate days

The district adopted the color-coded plan earlier this month. The red level has the most severe restrictions. If officials put the district in the red level, students would be issued a computer device, and all instruction would be delivered virtually through Zoom or Google Classroom.

Opening in the yellow level means students are divided into two groups that alternate days attending school -- an A/B type arrangement. The days they are not in school they will do independent learning from home.

In addition to requiring masks for students and staff, in the yellow there will be random temperature checks, students will have lunch in classrooms or limited groups in cafeterias, and arrival and dismissals times will be staggered. No visitors will be allowed in school buildings, and student movement through hallways will be staggered.

Adler said he knows the decision to move into the yellow level will be inconvenient for some families.

"There has never been an easy decision throughout this entire pandemic," he wrote. "As a Ram Family, we will continue to respond with flexibility, patience, partnership, care, compassion, grit and gratitude."

He said parents must remain as flexible as possible to deal with unpredictability of the virus.