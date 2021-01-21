Ralston schools will return to five-day in-person learning

The Ralston Public Schools will transition back to five-day in-person learning starting next month, officials announced Thursday.

Since August, the district has used a hybrid model, with students attending in person on alternate days and working at home on days away from the classroom.

The transition plan calls for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade to return Feb. 22. High schoolers will return March 1.

District officials decided to return to full classroom learning for several reasons, among them to improve upon student academic performance and growth, Superintendent Mark Adler said in a note to parents.

Other reasons were a concern for students' mental health and well-being, a decrease in the number of students taking advantage of food programs and to provide students more time with educators and school staff, he said.

Neighboring districts with larger student populations have maintained or transitioned to five day in-person learning, he noted.