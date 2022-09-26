Ralston Superintendent Mark Adler to step down after school year

Ralston Public Schools Superintendent Mark Adler notified the school board Monday that he intends to step down and retire from public education after the current school year.

"This district is special, filled with incredible people I will never forget!" he wrote in the letter to the board, students, staff and the community. "The students and staff exemplify grit, determination, pride, leadership, service and achievement."

His resignation would be effective June 30.

In the letter, Adler said it has been an honor and privilege to serve as a public school teacher and administrator in Nebraska for 32 years.

He began working with the district in 2008 as assistant superintendent of business. He was appointed superintendent in 2012.

Adler wrote that he and his wife, Joni, "could not have asked for a better place to raise our children."

Their three children, he wrote, attended the Ralston Public Schools. Tragedy struck the family in 2016 when their son, Reid, took his own life at 15. Because Adler was superintendent, the family's tragedy became a public one. The couple responded by speaking publicly about suicide awareness and emphasizing the importance of kindness.

In his letter, Adler noted the support his family received from the school community.

"While living in Ralston, we experienced an unthinkable tragedy and enjoyed incredible success," he wrote. "No matter where we were on our journey, members of the Ralston Public Schools community wrapped us up in their arms and carried us through. Our family will be forever grateful."

He wrote that during his time in Ralston, he worked tirelessly to cultivate a positive, collaborative culture with students, staff and the community.

"As educators, we are in the business of hope," he wrote. "I see myself as a CEO of Hope and Opportunity, and I will have done my job if every student and staff member has hope for a better tomorrow."