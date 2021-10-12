Ralston voters approve $83.75M school bond issue

"Once we get that accomplished, it allows us to have that transition site for our other elementaries, and so we've already put a couple of things in motion to get a little bit of a head start."

He said he hopes to get some construction underway this year.

Under the district's plan dubbed Future Ready Ralston, Mockingbird will be demolished and rebuilt, other schools will be upgraded to modern security systems and floor plans, and the high school will get new competition baseball and softball fields.

The last time district officials put a bond issue in front of voters was in 2001. At that time, voters approved a $26.5 million bond issue to renovate Ralston High School.

The bond issue will impact property owners. The owner of a home valued at $150,000 will pay an extra $97.20 a year in property taxes.

The high school improvements are estimated at $24.3 million.

The school also will get concrete parking lots and drives, an upgrade from asphalt, a spokesman said. Inside the school, space will be renovated for career education programs.

Ralston Middle School and all the elementary schools would get vestibule-style secure entrances.