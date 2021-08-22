Ralston will now require masks in middle and high school

Students and staff at Ralston's middle school and high school will be required to wear masks starting Monday, the district announced Sunday.

The policy, which applies to staff members and students from seventh grade to senior year, will require masking inside the school buildings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was made after three cases were identified in "one classroom at the secondary level," Superintendent Mark Adler wrote in a letter to district families. The district was working to identify who may have been in close contact with those who tested positive.

Masking will be required through Sept. 16, at which time officials will review the policy, Adler wrote. Masks will be available at the schools for students who do not have one.

Adler said the decision was made on behalf of the health and safety of students and staff.

"It has been our goal from the beginning of this pandemic to find a way to keep our students in school," Adler wrote. "Implementing this additional intervention will help us mitigate the spread and not keep students at home or close a classroom or school."