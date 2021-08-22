 Skip to main content
Ralston will now require masks in middle and high school
A classroom of elementary students in Millard Public Schools is in quarantine at home after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified this week in their class.

Students and staff at Ralston's middle school and high school will be required to wear masks starting Monday, the district announced Sunday.

The policy, which applies to staff members and students from seventh grade to senior year, will require masking inside the school buildings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was made after three cases were identified in "one classroom at the secondary level," Superintendent Mark Adler wrote in a letter to district families. The district was working to identify who may have been in close contact with those who tested positive.

Masking will be required through Sept. 16, at which time officials will review the policy, Adler wrote. Masks will be available at the schools for students who do not have one.

Adler said the decision was made on behalf of the health and safety of students and staff.

"It has been our goal from the beginning of this pandemic to find a way to keep our students in school," Adler wrote. "Implementing this additional intervention will help us mitigate the spread and not keep students at home or close a classroom or school."

Ralston's mask policy comes amid an outbreak in three classrooms at Millard elementary schools: two at Montclair Elementary and one at Upchurch.

Millard is set to review its mask-optional policy at its Sept. 7 school board meeting. Masking is required across all grade levels in the Omaha Public Schools.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

