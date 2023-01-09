Ralston's newly selected superintendent says No. 1 priority will be academic achievement

Jason Buckingham was named the next superintendent of the Ralston Public Schools on Monday.

School board members voted unanimously to select Buckingham, 49, who is the district's assistant superintendent for business.

Buckingham, one of four finalists for the job, will take over for Mark Adler, who will retire June 30.

"I can't say enough for the board for putting their faith and their trust in me that we can get this thing going in the direction to move forward," he said.

Buckingham has a reputation as a no-nonsense straight shooter. That was evident in a board interview last week, when Buckingham spoke candidly about the need to improve academic achievement in Ralston post-pandemic. In an interview Monday, he emphasized that it would be a team effort.

Buckingham said district leaders made the right decision to be cautious during the pandemic, making sure student health and safety were at the forefront.

The district adopted a hybrid attendance model, in which kids attended alternate days, before returning to in-person learning.

Academic achievement hasn't bounced back as hoped, he said.

​"There's a lot of different things that I think you see in education right now that are focal points for different districts, whether that's social emotional learning or whether it's a variety of other things," he said. "I think going forward ... achievement's going to be our No. 1 priority."

In the most recent state accountability ratings for 2021-22, the Ralston district was classified in the “Needs Support to Improve” category.

On the annual Nebraska state assessments, 32% of Ralston students in grades 3-8 were proficient in English language arts and 33% in math. Statewide, 47% of students were proficient in English language arts and 46% in math.

Buckingham said that as officials seek ways to improve, one place they'll look for answers will be Meadows Elementary School.

Meadows was the only Ralston school classified as "great" under the state's accountability system. Last school year, its students tested higher than schools with similar demographics across the state, according to the Nebraska Education Profile report.

Ralston's demographics can make achievement "a bit more challenging than in some of our other districts that don't have, maybe, as high a number of English language learners or maybe don't have as high a number of (students in) poverty," he said.

The district enrolls about 3,300 students, 61% of whom are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.

Forty-nine percent of students are Caucasian, 37% are Hispanic, 6% are African American and 8% are other races.

He said officials are proud of Meadows and hope to replicate its success.

Buckingham said the school principal, Lisa Schroeder, is "a phenomenal building-level leader, and the culture and the climate and the goals they've set over there, it's really something that is embedded all the way throughout everything they do."

He said the district is in good financial shape, and the projects that voters approved in the 2021 bond issue should put the district facilities in good shape physically for about 20 years.

There could be a few other needs that will require addressing, he said.

"We'll have some things that's fail," he said." We know we'll have some roofs that are going to age out prior to that 18- to 20-year period. But when you look at the infrastructure and the things we're doing in HVAC, in electrical and plumbing, all those things are setting the buildings in this district up to be viable for at least the next 15 to 20 years."

As the district's assistant superintendent for business, he's been involved in testifying to state lawmakers on matters of interest to the district.

In his 24 years with the district, Buckingham has held many positions, including teacher, coach and building principal. Before coming to Ralston, he was a teacher and coach in the Omaha Public Schools.

Adler congratulated his successor.

"We're excited about this," he said, "and like I said, you don't get to do this very often, so moving into a new journey, Jason will do an awesome job."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2022