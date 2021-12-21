Recall petition drive targeting Papillion La Vista school board member falls short

A petition drive failed to gain enough signatures to force a recall election of a school board member in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

Board member Valerie Fisher, the target of the attempt, said the district can move on to more pressing issues.

"It is nice to know that this is done, and we can just set it aside and move on, making sure that we're staying focused on the things that we really need to be focused on," Fisher said.

No petitions were turned in as of Monday's deadline, according to Sarpy County spokeswoman Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett.

Loan Eby, the sponsor of the recall effort, said Tuesday that the circulators didn't collect the 7,229 signatures needed to trigger the election.

"That was a very aggressive number, and we knew when we started the petition that we were not going to get those signatures within the 30 days," she said.

She said the backers of the recall attempt accomplished their goal of raising awareness about the school board and educating community members.

"We were able to achieve that goal, so we're excited about that," she said.