Recall petition drive targeting Papillion La Vista school board member falls short

A petition drive failed to gain enough signatures to force a recall election of a school board member in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
Board member Valerie Fisher, the target of the attempt, said the district can move on to more pressing issues.
"It is nice to know that this is done, and we can just set it aside and move on, making sure that we're staying focused on the things that we really need to be focused on," Fisher said.
No petitions were turned in as of Monday's deadline, according to Sarpy County spokeswoman Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett.
Loan Eby, the sponsor of the recall effort, said Tuesday that the circulators didn't collect the 7,229 signatures needed to trigger the election.
"That was a very aggressive number, and we knew when we started the petition that we were not going to get those signatures within the 30 days," she said.
She said the backers of the recall attempt accomplished their goal of raising awareness about the school board and educating community members.
"We were able to achieve that goal, so we're excited about that," she said.
Before the pandemic, she said, a few people attended school board meetings. But that's changed now, and they're participating in the democratic process, she said.
That engagement, she said, has led some residents to consider running for school board in the 2022 election.
"We were able to find individuals that are interested," she said.
The recall effort stemmed from a dispute over how the superintendent and board handled fundraising for a physical education space added to one of the district’s two high schools.
Eby contended Fisher did not provide proper oversight to ensure that a district fundraising policy was enforced regarding the project at Papillion-La Vista South High School.
This month, two state investigations into the board's handling of expenditures related to a 2018 bond issue found no wrongdoing.
Fisher said she will continue to put the educational welfare of students at the forefront.
"I will continue to do what I've always done, which is make decisions based on what I believe is best for the school district, students and staff, as well as our taxpayers, who obviously elected me to do that job," she said.
The failed recall attempt means the district won't have to pay for an election, she said.
"That's very good for the taxpayer," she said.
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077