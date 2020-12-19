Remote learning gets failing grade from many Nebraska teachers, who report 'little student success'

​Papillion La Vista fifth grade teacher Karla Sharp said her 21 fully remote students held their own.

"Some kids have really truly benefited from it," she said. "They will do well with whatever situation you give to them. ... I think that even the struggling students, I feel I've been able to reach some of them."

Sharp credits her success in large part to Papillion La Vista's decision to have a stable of teachers like herself who exclusively teach remote students instead of juggling in-person students as well.

Online teachers don't lose time to assemblies, restroom breaks, classroom cleaning or other interruptions that typically come in a school building, she said.

Teachers in other districts paint a less optimistic picture.

Speaking on the condition of not being named, one teacher said she spends countless hours trying to get remote learners to do work of any kind. Several students refuse to attend the online sessions and won't respond to emails or phone calls. Neither will their parents, she said.

Other students won't turn on their cameras or respond when a question is directed at them, making teachers wonder if they are there at all.