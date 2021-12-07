Republican John Sieler announces candidacy for Nebraska State Board of Education

Republican John Sieler announced Tuesday his candidacy for Nebraska State Board of Education, saying he'll advocate for teachers, support parents' rights and oppose inserting critical race theory into the classroom.

Sieler, 76, said he is running in District 8 in the 2022 election. Deb Neary is the incumbent in the Omaha-area seat.

Sieler is a former member of the state education board. He was elected to the board in 2010 and served four years. He then ran unsuccessfully for Nebraska Public Service Commission, after which he served 3½ years as executive director of the Douglas County Republican Party.

The board needs "servant-leaders," he said.

"The current board has lost the support, respect and confidence of the vast majority of Nebraska parents," he said. "It wasn't like that when I served on the board."

The board came under a hail of criticism this year over proposed health-education standards that would have taught children about gender identity and sexual orientation.