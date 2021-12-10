Retired OPS counselor Juanita Johnson dedicated her life to North Omaha community

In 1958, she married her husband, George, and they both became educators for Omaha Public Schools. Johnson was a math teacher and guidance counselor at Central High School and her husband was an art teacher at Benson High School.

The couple often encountered discrimination, Shaw said. While searching for a house in the 1960s, real estate agents at open houses would pass them up to serve other customers.

“She said it was almost like they were invisible,” he said.

In 1969, they built a home in Omaha’s first intentionally mixed race subdivision named New Horizons, Shaw said.

They became Shaw's guardians when he was 3 years old because his mother was still a teenager, he said. Shaw attended Omaha North, where Johnson ended her education career as a director of counseling. She retired a year after he graduated in 1997.

“It was fun looking back at it. I almost wish I wasn’t embarrassed, wondering what people were going to think if they found out my grandma was my counselor here at Omaha North,” Shaw said. “But there was nothing to be ashamed of because she was a great woman and well known in the high school. Everyone liked her, and she knew everybody.”