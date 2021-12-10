Retired OPS counselor Juanita Johnson dedicated her life to North Omaha community

Zach Shaw remembers running up and down the halls of Omaha North High School as a child when his grandmother, Juanita Johnson, had to stop in during the summers to work.
As his main caretaker, she continuously showed him how to do things — maintain a checkbook at age 14, navigate the city streets, talk to girls.
“She was a real caring and understanding person,” Shaw said. “I could pretty much talk to her about anything, whether it was complications with females when I was a teenager or just serious stuff as an adult like finances.”
But it was the way she committed her life to education, church and the North Omaha community that influenced him to be the person he is today, he said.
Johnson died on Dec. 4 at the age of 92. She was known as a trailblazer in civil rights, an advocate for women and a healing person to many, according to her obituary.
In 1986, she helped merge Mission of St. Philip the Deacon, Omaha's Black Episcopal church, with St. John's, a White Episcopal church, to form the Church of the Resurrection in North Omaha, Shaw said. Both churches were losing members and St. Philip was suffering financially.
Diocese Bishop J. Scott Barker said Johnson had been a mentor to him since he was a young pastor. She was at the heart of the integration of the two churches, helping a handful of families overcome their differences, he said.
“There were two things in Juanita. One, she had a really fierce determination to fight for equal rights for anybody on the margins, but especially for the local African-American community,” Barker said. “Two, she was an incredibly soft spoken, understanding and gracious Christian woman who would not demonize anybody.”
In 2004, Johnson was ordained by Barker as the first Black deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska. She received the Bishop’s Cross in 2019 for her service.
Her passion for civil rights advocacy was derived from repeated experiences of discrimination in her own life, Shaw said.
She was the only Black student on the newspaper staff at Omaha Central High School. When she was a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she had to stay in international student housing because the college at the time didn’t allow Black students in the dorms, Shaw said.
Johnson eventually earned her bachelor’s degree at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. Shaw said he remembers her recounting how when she and her friends went to see a movie, they had to go through the back alley and climb the fire escape to get into the theater. Black customers weren’t allowed to go through the main entrance, and they were barred from sitting in the main auditorium, he said.
In 1958, she married her husband, George, and they both became educators for Omaha Public Schools. Johnson was a math teacher and guidance counselor at Central High School and her husband was an art teacher at Benson High School.
The couple often encountered discrimination, Shaw said. While searching for a house in the 1960s, real estate agents at open houses would pass them up to serve other customers.
“She said it was almost like they were invisible,” he said.
In 1969, they built a home in Omaha’s first intentionally mixed race subdivision named New Horizons, Shaw said.
They became Shaw's guardians when he was 3 years old because his mother was still a teenager, he said. Shaw attended Omaha North, where Johnson ended her education career as a director of counseling. She retired a year after he graduated in 1997.
“It was fun looking back at it. I almost wish I wasn’t embarrassed, wondering what people were going to think if they found out my grandma was my counselor here at Omaha North,” Shaw said. “But there was nothing to be ashamed of because she was a great woman and well known in the high school. Everyone liked her, and she knew everybody.”
Following her retirement from OPS, Johnson served as a hotline counselor for the Women's Center for Advancement in Omaha, according to her obituary. She worked to get women out of domestic violence and trafficking situations.
When George died in 2009, Johnson continued to live in the same house they purchased together 40 years earlier.
Shaw said it was important to him that she stay in that house for the rest of her life. When her health started declining two years ago, he opted for in-home care instead of moving her to a nursing home.
It was the best he could do for the person who cared for him his whole life, making sure he tried out for the marching band and went to church on Sundays.
“She was not a mean woman by any means, but she knew how to get her point across with just the way she used her words,” Shaw said. “I had a lot of respect for her. She pretty much did it all."
Johnson’s funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Church of the Resurrection, 3004 Belvedere Blvd.