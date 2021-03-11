Ricketts calls for scrapping health standards that would teach kids about gender identity

The department released the draft standards to take public comment on them before adoption by the Nebraska State Board of Education, which is expected later this year.

Robin Stevens, a member of the board from Gothenburg, said Thursday that people should allow the standards-approval process to work.

"This is the first draft that's out there," Stevens said. "We want to hear what people have to say. I have a feeling that the final draft will look much different than it is right now."

He said the board needs to hear from people across the state and "in all walks of life."

Stevens said the governor's opinion is valuable to the process.

"I would hope that we would get a lot of input from him about his concerns," he said.

Ricketts urged parents "to speak up now, and to share their reaction with the department, so it can be made a part of the formal record to the full board.”

The draft standards emphasize teaching children respect for people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities.

Kindergarteners would be taught about different kinds of family structures, including “cohabitating” and same-gender families.