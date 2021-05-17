Ricketts expects COVID restrictions to be unnecessary in school this fall

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he expects that, barring an unforeseen development,​ the state will have no need for pandemic restrictions in schools next fall.

Ricketts commented during a press conference in Omaha, where he joined Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan and health professionals in encouraging eligible children to get vaccinated.

He said that given where the state is right now, he expects that schools will not need restrictions such as masking.

By then, everyone will have had an opportunity to get vaccinated, he said.

He said the state is in "very good shape," with hospitalizations and cases dropping.

He said the purpose of restrictions has been to preserve hospital capacity, and Nebraska now has fewer than 100 active hospitalizations — 97 on Monday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

"In the absence of some major change ... we will not need to have those pandemic restrictions," he said.

