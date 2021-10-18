Ricketts, Nebraska school board group object to call for federal threat intervention

The Nebraska Association of School Boards and Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that they disagree that federal assistance is needed to stop threats and acts of violence against school officials.

Ricketts urged members of the Nebraska State Board of Education to "push back" against what he called "overreach" that threatens the First Amendment rights of parents.

On his monthly radio call-in show and again at an afternoon press conference, Ricketts called the Department of Justice action an “absolute outrageous abuse of federal power.”

“This will have a huge chilling effect, and it’s meant to, to browbeat those parents into not going to school board meetings,” he said. “It’s just beyond the pale. We don’t live in the old Soviet Union here.”

The Nebraska association said it had no part in drafting the letter sent by the National School Boards Association to the Biden administration requesting help from federal law enforcement.

The Sept. 29 letter has drawn criticism from conservatives who feel that it equates parents upset over mask policies and critical race theory with terrorists.

"We did not approve of the letter and had no role in its drafting," the Nebraska group said.