Ricketts: 'Sex education ... should be addressed at home'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday criticized the revised proposed health-education standards from the Nebraska Department of Education for including the concept of gender identity.
A new draft of the controversial standards was released Thursday morning. The second draft does not include many of the words, phrases or concepts that stirred criticism of the first draft, which was released in March.
Ricketts has been touring the state calling for scrapping sex-education topics from the standards, saying they were not age-appropriate and that they were developed with input from activists.
The new draft of the standards does not contain many of the sex-education references that provoked a groundswell of opposition to the first draft.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Ricketts acknowledged that many of the topics some Nebraskans found objectionable have been scrapped in the second draft. He said, however, that "the standards still need improvement."
Specifically, Ricketts said the second draft still teaches the concept of gender identity.
"The continued presence of gender ideology in the standards leaves the door open for this material to be expanded either before these draft standards are approved or in future years when these standards are revisited,” Ricketts said.
He added, “Sex education and other controversial topics should be addressed at home. This responsibility should not be shouldered by teachers in schools.”
The new draft makes scant reference to gender identity, though it’s not completely gone.
While the drafters purged several detailed references to types of gender identity, the new draft calls for teaching seventh graders to recognize that “biological sex and gender identity may or may not differ.”
In addition, the new draft mentions gender identity in a glossary, defining it as “Internal deeply held thoughts and feelings about gender.”
The glossary also defines gender roles as “attitudes and behaviors that a society considers ‘appropriate’ for males and females.”
State law does not mandate that the department write health standards, as it does with math and language arts, for instance. Nor is there any requirement that schools adopt them. The standards would be akin to the state’s standards for fine arts, which is not a core academic area.
The Nebraska Department of Education is a state agency that is independently governed by the elected members of the State Board of Education. Governors do not appoint board members or agency staff.
