Ricketts: 'Sex education ... should be addressed at home'

"The continued presence of gender ideology in the standards leaves the door open for this material to be expanded either before these draft standards are approved or in future years when these standards are revisited,” Ricketts said.

He added, “Sex education and other controversial topics should be addressed at home. This responsibility should not be shouldered by teachers in schools.”

The new draft makes scant reference to gender identity, though it’s not completely gone.

While the drafters purged several detailed references to types of gender identity, the new draft calls for teaching seventh graders to recognize that “biological sex and gender identity may or may not differ.”

In addition, the new draft mentions gender identity in a glossary, defining it as “Internal deeply held thoughts and feelings about gender.”

The glossary also defines gender roles as “attitudes and behaviors that a society considers ‘appropriate’ for males and females.”