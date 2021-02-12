Room and board rates to stay the same at UNO, drop at UNL

"UNO is committed to keeping our rates as low as possible," Trent Frederickson, assistant dean of students at UNO, said in an email. Many residence hall beds have been taken "off-line," Frederickson said, to house students being quarantined or isolated for the disease.

At UNL, the housing department "worked to lower rates as another step toward prioritizing access and affordability for students and families," spokeswoman Leslie Reed said. The room occupancy rate at UNL is just below 75%, Reed said, a 10% decline from last year at this time.

UNK and the Nebraska College of Agriculture in Curtis chose to use the 3% increase allowed by the regents. Jon Watts, UNK's vice chancellor of business and finance, said dormitory occupancy is down about 185 students from a typical year of 85% occupancy to about 72%. He attributed this to students staying off campus and taking classes online because of COVID-19.

Watts said UNK cut $1.1 million from the UNK housing operations' budget for this year and said he is "dealing with a challenging situation." Nevertheless, he said, he doesn't think it's a trend and thinks the numbers will look better after the pandemic is over.

UNK will charge $10,146 to $10,498 a year in 2021-22, depending on the meal plan.