Round up on your tab at Omaha-area Goodwill stores to help alternative school

Shoppers at Goodwill stores in the greater Omaha area can round their purchases to the next dollar throughout June in support of the CUES School System’s Summer of Learning program.
“Education is one of the most important factors in the career and financial success of adults, and many of the people we serve are people of color or from low-income backgrounds,” said Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO of Goodwill Omaha. “A lot of times, our participants are people who the standard education system didn’t work for. If the funds from this campaign can help these students catch up, get ahead, experience activities they otherwise wouldn’t be able to, and enjoy school, then we see that as a big win for the students as well as the community as a whole.”
McKinsey & Company research suggests that U.S. students are an average of seven months behind academically as a result of learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic, and that number is even higher among students of color. In addition, many low-income families may not have access to reliable child care during the summer months.
The CUES School System serves a high proportion of students of color and students from low-income homes in east Omaha. The Summer of Learning program gives them a chance to catch up if they fell behind over the past year — or work ahead for the next school year.
The program incorporates field trips and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities, so it’s almost like summer camp, which most CUES students haven’t experienced. The program also provides a safe place for students while their parents are at work.
The alternative school’s fundraising goal is $100,000. Participating Goodwill stores are in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Council Bluffs, Fremont, Gretna and Papillion.
Bowl to stop Huntington’s disease
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Omaha Affiliate is hosting Bowling for HD at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Maplewood Lanes.
This is one of the flagship events organized by the society’s volunteer-led chapters and affiliates nationwide to fight Huntington’s disease, a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. There are about 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.
“Events like these are what bring our community together, and we are so excited to be together again in person because in the battle against Huntington’s disease, no one fights alone,” said Camille Colletti, the society’s Upper Great Lakes regional development officer.
Go to omaha.hdsa.org/bowlingforhd for more information.
Bennington student’s handwriting is best
Chase Michael Heller, a student at Bennington Elementary School, has been selected as the fourth grade grand national champion in the 30th annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.
Chase was determined to have the best cursive handwriting among all of the fourth grade contestants across the country.
About 80,000 students entered the contest, first at the school level.
“What I like most about handwriting is trying to match the book, and that it’s different than print,” he said on his entry form.
His prize? An engraved trophy and $500, plus his school received a $1,000 Zaner-Bloser product voucher.
ICAN conference will be hybrid event
The 2021 ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference on Aug. 11 will be a hybrid, with virtual and in-person options.
A full day of learning, inspiration and connection is planned for a limited in-person audience and an unlimited number of virtual participants.
Through the IN SIGHT theme, attendees will identify leadership strategies to step up and increase visibility; supplement ongoing skill-building to stand out; and stand together with all women to create a pipeline of future leaders.
The conference to be held virtually and at the CHI Health Center is open to leaders of all career levels, industries, company types and geographic locations.
Registration is open now at ICANconference.com, along with speaker, safety and agenda details. The in-person audience will be limited to 50% capacity of the venue. Conference presentations will be available virtually for 30 days after the event.
Blind Golfer Academy clinic
Outlook Enrichment, which creates opportunities for people living with vision loss to achieve personal and professional growth, will host a Blind Golfer Academy clinic Thursday at The Club at Indian Creek.
The clinic pairs golfers (ages 9 and older) of all abilities who are blind or have low vision with adaptive sports specialists and local golf pros to practice their techniques on the driving range and putting green. The group then uses those skills to compete for prizes and complete three holes of golf.
The clinic will be followed by the Tee It Up Fore Sight golf scramble, Outlook Enrichment’s annual fundraiser to support programs helping visually impaired teens and adults stay active through a wide range of recreational and cultural activities throughout the year. To register for the golf scramble, go to outlooken.org/events/event/blind-golf-clinic.
Durham Museum receives national award
The Durham Museum is one of four programs nationwide selected for a Pandemic Innovation and Education Award presented by the Education Professional Network of the American Alliance of Museums.
The award recognizes projects that have been created, reinvented or revamped in response to the pandemic. The Durham Museum’s “Museum Live!” program was the standout in the midsized museum category.
Designed to connect students to history and to one another, “Museum Live!” is a weekly broadcast for students that comprises multiple short, recurring segments such as “Today in History” and “History Mystery.”
Scripted and delivered in a 30-minute news format, staff from across departments assume the roles of anchors and correspondents, delivering content on an array of topics. The museum also partners with KETV and meteorologist Matt Serwe for a weekly science-based weather segment.
“Museum Live!” connects classrooms with museums from across the country, including the National Museum of American History. Most viewers’ favorite segments include historic actors and Professor Durham, a puppet brought to life by local puppeteer Jessica Burrill-Logue.
More than 60,000 people from most of Nebraska’s counties and 20 states have participated.
