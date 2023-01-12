Salary for Ralston's next school superintendent will be $198,000 a year

Ralston’s next superintendent of schools, Jason Buckingham, will receive a base salary of $198,000 for 2023-24, according to a contract approved by school board members.

Buckingham’s salary will start out below that of the current superintendent of the Ralston Public Schools.

His salary will increase in future years. In 2024-25, the base will increase to $203,940, and in 2025-26 to $210,058.

As superintendent, Buckingham will be eligible for mileage reimbursement, professional dues, life insurance, health insurance and other benefits provided to administrators.

The employment agreement will commence July 1 and continue through June 30, 2026.

School board members voted unanimously Monday to select Buckingham, 49, from among four finalists.

He is the district’s assistant superintendent for business.

Buckingham will take over from Superintendent Mark Adler, who will retire June 30. Adler’s salary this year is $241,475 plus benefits. Under his contract, the district contributes $9,000 a year to an annuity — a benefit not in Buckingham's contract.

After his selection, Buckingham said that improving academic achievement, which took a hit during the pandemic, will be his top priority.

In his 24 years with the district, Buckingham has held many positions, including teacher, coach and building principal. Before coming to Ralston, he was a teacher and coach in the Omaha Public Schools.

The district enrolls about 3,300 students.

