School bus delays possible as OPS warns it doesn't have enough drivers

With the start of the new school year just days away, Omaha Public Schools officials said Friday they will start the year with fewer bus drivers than they need.

That means students who take the bus should expect longer ride times and delays. It also means more students will be on the buses and routes will have to be consolidated more than they have been in the past, said Trevis Sallis, OPS's director of student transportation.

"We will have some students that will arrive to school late," Sallis said.

OPS elementary students head back to school Monday, entry-level middle and high school freshmen go back Tuesday and the remaining students return to school Wednesday.

Approximately 22,000 out of about 52,000 OPS students take the bus to school and home again. This year, 295 bus routes will be for regular education students and 206 routes will be for special education students.

Sallis said the district has been working all summer to recruit more bus drivers. District staff have hosted job fairs, run radio ads and participated in community events to try to find additional qualified drivers.

It's not unusual for the district to have a shortage of drivers, Sallis said, but this year, there's a 25-30% increase in staff vacancies.