School bus delays possible as OPS warns it doesn't have enough drivers

With the start of the new school year just days away, Omaha Public Schools officials said Friday they will start the year with fewer bus drivers than they need.
That means students who take the bus should expect longer ride times and delays. It also means more students will be on the buses and routes will have to be consolidated more than they have been in the past, said Trevis Sallis, OPS's director of student transportation.
"We will have some students that will arrive to school late," Sallis said.
OPS elementary students head back to school Monday, entry-level middle and high school freshmen go back Tuesday and the remaining students return to school Wednesday.
Approximately 22,000 out of about 52,000 OPS students take the bus to school and home again. This year, 295 bus routes will be for regular education students and 206 routes will be for special education students.
Sallis said the district has been working all summer to recruit more bus drivers. District staff have hosted job fairs, run radio ads and participated in community events to try to find additional qualified drivers.
It's not unusual for the district to have a shortage of drivers, Sallis said, but this year, there's a 25-30% increase in staff vacancies.
When asked specifically how many bus drivers OPS has and how many more they need, Sallis said that number is fluid and district officials will continue to try to recruit drivers.
Sallis said the driver shortage is nationwide and noted that other businesses and school districts are experiencing the same problem.
"This shortage is not just Omaha Public Schools and student transportation," Sallis said. "This is an industry issue right now."
News reports from around the country show school districts are struggling to find bus drivers. Some have vacancy percentages similar to what OPS is experiencing.
OPS bus drivers must have a commercial driver's license, but the district offers paid training. The starting pay for a full-time driver is $19.03 an hour.
Sallis said he thinks more drivers will apply as the year goes on.
With more students on buses than usual, Sallis said the district still will try to be cautious about social distancing whenever possible.
Sallis said the district has sent parents postcards and letters with information about the potential delays.
"We want to be as transparent and have as much open communication as possible so that parents know the status of starting out this year," he said.
"Like many businesses and organizations nationwide, our Student Transportation department faces staffing challenges," the postcard reads. "We have done everything we can to recruit qualified bus drivers and aides for the 2021-22 school year and still need additional staff."
District officials are asking families to communicate with their student's school to work through any transportation challenges. The district also has a transportation call center that is available at 531-299-0140.
That number will connect families to the North End Teleservices’ hotline. Workers there can help answer questions about bus stops, bus schedules or any potential delays. The company can access GPS systems to determine the location of a specific bus.
