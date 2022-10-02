School grand openings hailed as sign of things to come in Springfield Platteview

Modern, techy buildings are getting to be the norm in Sarpy County.

Tech giants like Meta, Google and Amazon have made it so.

Now there’s another cool new building to add to the list: an elementary school.

With a marching band, cheerleaders and a choir, the Springfield Platteview Community Schools celebrated the opening of the new $21.6 million Springfield Elementary School on Friday. The district also celebrated completion of a $6.9 million addition and improvements to the district’s Westmont Elementary School.

Situated on a hilltop along Springfield’s Main Street, the new two-story Springfield Elementary School — with a sleek black-brick and wheat color scheme — rises above the adjacent homes.

It replaced the smaller, outdated school of the same name, built in 1964 and located a few blocks away.

The new one at 940 Main St. is bigger and modern, and is likely a sign of things to come.

“Our district and community is growing,” Superintendent Ryan Saunders told a crowd gathered inside the new school for the event. “And the 2020 bond, this building, the remodel of Westmont and our upcoming projects are just the start of really great things to come for our district.”

The district, which is huge in land area (92 square miles) but small in enrollment (about 1,200 kids) has just two elementary schools.

But it’s easy to imagine there will be more coming fairly soon.

Heavy equipment has been chewing up farm ground just north of the district along Nebraska Highway 370 between Bellevue and Gretna. When that land is eaten up, the next stop south is the Springfield Platteview district.

“We’re just seeing the very beginning of growth right now,” said Cori Swanson, school board president. “But I would say we’re in a really exciting spot because we positioned ourselves to be able to handle it.”

The new school is built on 10 acres in the Springfield Pines housing development.

Voters passed a bond referendum in 2020 to replace the old school and add on to Westmont Elementary School.

Ribbons were cut at both schools Friday, and the public had a chance to tour both.

Swanson said the biggest growth in the district has been businesses along the Highway 50 corridor.

In recent years, Google and Meta, formerly Facebook, have purchased hundreds of acres along the highway for the construction of sprawling data centers. Both companies earlier this year announced planned expansions of their existing facilities in Sarpy County. Amazon also is in the process of solidifying a foothold in the county, with a 700,000-square-foot distribution center slated to open in 2024 at the corner of Nebraska Highways 370 and 50.

Swanson said housing developments are coming, made possible by the construction of sanitary sewers that will open up southern Sarpy County to more housing.

“I don’t believe there’s anything platted yet, but there’s several of them that are close,” Swanson said.

Kaela Heneger, principal at the new school, said enrollment is currently 348 kids, with a capacity around 450 “if you’re filling everything as full as possible.”

Preschool through third grade students are on the main floor. Fourth through sixth are on the second floor.

The new building is set up to accommodate three classes at each grade level.

The 73,950-square-foot building has high ceilings and big windows. Lots of natural light pours in.

“It’s good for your mood, it’s good for learning, it’s good for thinking,” she said.

Each grade level has a pod where they have a community collaboration space, she said, and there are breakout rooms within the pod.

The building has more space for specialists, such as the reading and math interventionists and counselors, she said.

While the old school building houses a lot of fond memories, and the new school will continue some of its traditions, the old school wasn’t wired for today’s technology, Heneger said.

The new building has the technology and the space so teachers can make use of it, she said.

Meta provided the district with a $170,000 grant to furnish the elementary schools with 75 new Boxlight interactive LCD flat panels.

The panels, about the size of a big-screen TV, are essentially oversized touch-screen computers. During the celebration at the new school, students demonstrated how they worked.

The panels are already in use at the schools, enhancing class instruction, officials said.