School with a view: OPS offers first look at Buena Vista High at 60th and L

Thomas Lee, who serves as principal of Northwest High School, will be the principal at Westview. Lee said he's focused on his current job, but said he has been getting text updates from friends who live near the new school.

"They're all telling me it looks beautiful and that things are coming along and progressing very well," Lee said.

It has been decades since OPS has built a new high school. Northwest and Bryan High, which opened in the 1970s, were the last to be built.

The high schools, two new elementary schools and new middle schools all are being built thanks to bond issues approved by the voters.

A $421 million bond issue was passed in 2014 and a $409.9 million bond issue was passed in 2018. In addition to the new schools, the district used the money from the bond issues to do building renovations at existing schools and update safety, security and technology.

Before those bond issues, OPS hadn’t put a bond referendum on the ballot since 1999, causing building needs to pile up.

Some of the district's elementary, middle and high schools are above capacity. Areas of South Omaha have seen the biggest increases in population.