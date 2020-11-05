Schools made it through a quarter, but can they stay open as more teachers get sick?

With coronavirus cases on the rise, keeping schools open could get increasingly challenging as more teachers, paraprofessionals and other staff catch COVID-19 or are forced to quarantine, according to state and local officials.
Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said Thursday that schools have made it through the first quarter and into the second, and their biggest challenge to staying open is having enough teachers and staff reporting to work.
“We want to be able to make it through the semester,” Blomstedt said.
He appealed to parents to avoid holding events for students where COVID-19 can be transmitted. Two weeks ago, health officials traced an outbreak of the virus to a large homecoming party a parent threw for students. Blomstedt urged teachers to practice protocols, saying they sometimes let their guard down outside school.
He warned people, for instance, not to remove masks during a chat with a friend, and not to relax the rules during get-togethers and meals together. He said those types of situations are causing spread.
“Our schools have worked so hard to keep schools open,” Blomstedt said. “Their biggest risk right now is being able to keep their staff in place to run schools.”
Blomstedt made the comments at a press conference with the governor, who reiterated his desire to keep the schools open.
Staffing is stretched thin at Papillion La Vista Community Schools, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said Thursday.
“We’re short-staffed every day,” she said.
She said they’re keeping watch on the numbers for the possibility of classroom or building closures, but she said for now it’s unlikely the district would revert to full remote learning.
If COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the current pace, Millard Public Schools may have to return to remote learning, Superintendent Jim Sutfin said this week.
Sutfin said community spread outside the schools threatens to force more teachers into quarantine and leave the district unable to sustain current operations.
Sutfin said he’s exploring whether to begin testing staff for the disease to more quickly identify and isolate those who have it but allow those who don’t to stay on the job.
He said 3 percent of the district’s staff were out this week because they either had the disease or were quarantining.
“The quarantining is going to be what closes us,” he said.
He said 3 percent may not sound like a lot, but that’s on top of the normal absences for teachers on maternity leave or taking time off for weddings, catching the flu or being off for other medical reasons.
Nebraska was already experiencing a substitute shortage before COVID-19, and some substitutes have been reluctant to teach. Many are retired teachers who are older and more vulnerable to the disease.
“We will not be able to sustain our operations if that number continues to grow as rapidly as it is growing,” Sutfin said. “We will not have enough substitutes. We will not have enough people to fill the rolls, and then we will have to make some hard decisions on how we operate schools for brief periods of time.”
As of Thursday evening, the district was reporting 124 active cases of students and staff and 707 quarantining.
Sutfin said active cases among students and staff are doubling about every 17 days. At that pace, the district could have more than 200 active cases around the Thanksgiving holiday and 400 in mid-December, he said.
Sutfin said that while there is likely some spread inside schools, it remains minimal.
“The problem we’re seeing is that the exposure in the community has grown so much higher than what it has been that we are now seeing people contract the disease or be exposed without masks in their private lives, he said.
Sutfin said he’s been exploring options for testing staff, including some methods other than the long, probing nose swabs. One option would be a saliva test, he said.
The tests are “extremely expensive,” ranging from $35 to $65 per test, he said. The district could not afford to do the testing and would be looking for financial assistance for such an effort, he said.
Board president Linda Poole said she would support the testing if the district could secure money to pay for it.
Board member Mike Kennedy said he would support it.
Kennedy said the community needs to continue to do its part and avoid behaviors that cause spread.
“All it takes is a couple of our high schools to have a party, and that’s it, we’re on remote learning,” he said.
Omaha Public Schools temporarily reverted to remote learning at Highland Elementary School because of cases impacting operations.
Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the school was temporarily transitioned to remote learning “due to the number of COVID-19 cases identified inside the school and its impact on daily operations”
A spokeswoman for the district said Wednesday that Highland remains the only OPS school to go full remote due to COVID-19.
World-Herald staff writer Emily Nitcher contributed to this report.
