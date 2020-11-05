Schools made it through a quarter, but can they stay open as more teachers get sick?

Sutfin said that while there is likely some spread inside schools, it remains minimal.

“The problem we’re seeing is that the exposure in the community has grown so much higher than what it has been that we are now seeing people contract the disease or be exposed without masks in their private lives, he said.

Sutfin said he’s been exploring options for testing staff, including some methods other than the long, probing nose swabs. One option would be a saliva test, he said.

The tests are “extremely expensive,” ranging from $35 to $65 per test, he said. The district could not afford to do the testing and would be looking for financial assistance for such an effort, he said.

Board president Linda Poole said she would support the testing if the district could secure money to pay for it.

Board member Mike Kennedy said he would support it.

Kennedy said the community needs to continue to do its part and avoid behaviors that cause spread.

“All it takes is a couple of our high schools to have a party, and that’s it, we’re on remote learning,” he said.