Schools tap college kids, administrators to fill in for sick, quarantining teachers

She said the district is still trying to offer incentives, such as prize drawings, to pull in subs.

Teachers are the linchpin, the critical piece holding things together, if schools are going to stay open. And quarantining has been the greatest bugaboo keeping them out of the classroom.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that in the previous 14 days, K-12 schools reported 184 COVID-19 cases of school staff and 204 students. The schools reported 413 individuals in quarantine and 1,553 people being self-monitored, the department said.

Evangelisti said she understands the pressures that teachers are under and the guilt they feel when they are absent and know their class could go without a sub.

“They know I have a plan if there’s not one,” she said, “and they need to worry about what they’re going through, and I will worry about school.”

Evangelisti said that no matter how early a sub job is posted, filling it is hard.