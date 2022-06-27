Security guards seek mediation after announcing impasse in negotiations with OPS

The union that represents Omaha Public Schools security guards is filing a motion to stop the district's implementation of their employee contract, which union officials say was not accepted before it was approved by the school board Thursday.

State Sen. Justin Wayne, the union's attorney, announced the Eastern Nebraska School Security Union Local No. 28 was at an impasse with OPS in a press release that was distributed Thursday, about 15 minutes before the board meeting began.

Wayne said in the release that the union and district have failed to come to an agreement during contract negotiations and a petition was filed with the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations to seek mandatory mediation.

During Thursday's board meeting, members passed a resolution to implement the district's "last, best and final offer" for a new security guard employee contract.

The district says in the resolution that OPS and the union entered contract negotiations for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years on Sept. 23, 2021. After multiple bargaining sessions, the union told the district on Feb. 23 it believed an impasse had been reached.

OPS "attempted to continue to engage in bargaining" and presented the union with its final offer on April 29, according to the resolution.

"On or about June 2, Local 28 responded to the district with its proposed final offer, which the district has taken as a rejection of the district’s last, best and final offer which puts the parties at impasse," the resolution said.

In the resolution, the district said there was no pending matter before the Commission of Industrial Relations and it recommended the school board implement the district's last offer, which the union had previously rejected.

"We don't know what that means because we are still not accepting that (contract)," said LeKeith Richardson, the union's president, about the contract that was approved Thursday. "They shouldn't have passed it because a motion was filed with CIR. It should have been taken off the agenda."

Richardson said the district was notified before the school board meeting that a petition had been filed with the commission.

District officials said in an official statement that the petition was filed at 4 p.m. the day of the school board meeting, after the agenda was finalized. When asked if the employee contract the board approved Thursday would still go into effect even though the parties are at an impasse, officials said "the board has authorized the implementation of the offer."

Wayne said on Monday that the union is working on a motion to be filed with the commission this week to stop any implementation of the approved employee contract except for pay.

In the contract the board passed on Thursday, the district raised the base pay for an OPS security guard from $15.80 per hour to $17.94 per hour for the 2022-23 school year.

Richardson said in Thursday's press release that what the union is asking for is "just plain common sense."

"We cannot accept this compensation package with the current threats to our safety, the increased non-security duties and the potential for unpaid work days whenever OPS is remote," he said. "We put ourselves at risk every day to protect our schools, staff and students. We deserve to be treated with respect for the dedication and professionalism we provide to our students and teachers."

In the district's final contract offer, security guards get two days of paid leave if school is canceled or a remote learning day is declared.

But if more than two days of school are called off by the district in one calendar year, security guards will have to use their sick days or personal leave to get paid when their building is closed.

"If you do a month of remote days because of a pandemic, or teacher shortage, you can't maintain security?" Wayne said. "With the overall environment that we are seeing nationally, such as school shootings, it's amazing to me that this district doesn't want to invest in security at OPS."

There are about 45 open security guard positions across the district, according to OPS' website. Richardson said the district had 35-40 open security guard positions throughout the past school year.

Richardson said the continuing staff shortage has caused security guards to have increased workloads, additional job duties and more dangerous working conditions due to escalating student misbehavior.

“Imagine sending your child to school, day after day, and not having adequate security in the building, or a high school without any security," he said in the release. "Every time there is an issue at school, whether it be in the classroom, hall or on the bus, the security officer shows up. We are OPS first responders within the building."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.