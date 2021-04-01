Senators weigh in ahead of hearing on proposed Nebraska health standards

Twenty-eight of the Nebraska Legislature’s 49 members on Thursday signed onto a letter opposing draft public school health standards released by the Nebraska Department of Education.
At the same time, proponents of the standards said Thursday that students need access to medically accurate and science-based health information.
The opponents and proponents were making their cases ahead of a Friday hearing in Lincoln. Members of the Nebraska State Board of Education are scheduled to discuss the draft standards at the meeting. A final board vote on the standards is not expected until next fall, after a public review period.
The draft standards include teaching students respect for people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities. They also address health-related topics like the importance of nutrition and physical activity, the dangers of substance abuse, injury prevention, social and emotional health, and human growth and development.
Kindergarteners would be taught about different kinds of family structures, including “cohabitating” and same-gender families.
Fourth graders would be taught the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity. Fifth graders would be taught that gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum.
Sixth graders would learn what sexual identity is and learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, among them heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual.
They would learn the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive and gender identity.
The board is not required under state law to create health standards, unlike in the core academic subjects of math, English, writing, social studies and science. As such, the health standards, if approved, would only be recommended for adoption by local districts.
Districts are required by the state to have written health standards or frameworks for health education. Many districts use the National Health Education Standards or their own locally developed standards.
The board has previously approved similar recommended standards, beyond those required by law, in the areas of fine arts, physical education, world language and career and technical education.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has called for scrapping the sex education topics in the standards. In a statement released last month, Ricketts said that the sex ed standards would be “a significant shift in approach” to health education and that many of the new themes are sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home and not by schools.
More than a dozen of the standards in the Nebraska draft are identical to standards in a national set created through Sex Ed Honestly, a partnership of three national advocacy groups: Advocates for Youth, SIECUS and Answer. Not all of the national standards were incorporated in the Nebraska proposal.
On Thursday, 28 state senators joined Ricketts in asking the Board of Education to remove all sex education and other “ideologically motivated content” from the standards.
In a letter, the senators said that while there are beneficial health-related items in the standards, they “are deeply disturbed about material related to sex education, marriage and family, and gender.”
The senators said the standards violate the right of parents as the first educators of their children, especially in matters of human sexuality.
Lisa Schulze, education and training manager for the Women’s Fund of Omaha, who was tapped for input on the standards, said Thursday that adults are just catching up to what young people are already navigating in a complex world heavily saturated with media and conflicting messages.
“Young people benefit when the adults in their lives provide this science-based, inclusive, complete information that truly honors our complex realities,” Schulze said.
Senators who signed the letter from the Omaha metro include Sen. Robert Hilkemann, Sen. Mike McDonnell and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha; Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn; Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue; and Sen. John Arch of La Vista.
Members of the faith community have stepped in on both sides of the debate.
The senators’ letter earned praise from the Nebraska Catholic Conference.
Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education policy for the organization, said the draft standards are a “deeply flawed, ideologically driven document.”
“Should such standards be adopted by schools, children will be placed in peril, many educators will find their professional judgment and conscience under attack, and the culture will move toward a further normalization of child sexualization,” Ekeler said in a statement.
Darryl Brown Jr., a pastor in Omaha, said he believes that all people are sacred and that they deserve education about their lived experiences. He said the state cannot predicate education based on one faith experience, and he hopes that the draft standards will be adopted.
“I happen to come from a faith tradition that believes that medically accurate education is not in opposition to my faith, but rather it enhances it,” he said.
The Board of Education meeting will be at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at Eighth and R Streets in downtown Lincoln. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.
Emily Nitcher's favorite stories of 2020
The pandemic caused major disruptions to K-12 education in Nebraska and elsewhere. Students, parents and educators faced tough decisions and circumstances in 2020.
This question weighed on the minds of educators all across Nebraska this summer. No one knew if students would return to in-person lessons in …
Omaha Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, opted to start the school year with remote learning. This prompted unexpected …
Three Omaha South High School seniors talk about their decision to return or not return to in-person lessons in the middle of the pandemic.
Parents had to make difficult decisions about sending their students back to school in 2020. Many parents opted to home-school children or "re…
Months into the pandemic, educators in Nebraska and elsewhere struggled against burnout, fear and exhaustion at a time when schools could ill …
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher