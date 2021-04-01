Senators weigh in on eve of hearing on proposed Nebraska health standards

They would learn the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive and gender identity.

The board is not required under state law to create health standards, unlike in the core academic subjects of math, English, writing, social studies and science. As such, the health standards, if approved, would only be recommended for adoption by local districts.

Districts are required by the state to have written health standards or frameworks for health education. Many districts use the National Health Education Standards or their own locally developed standards.

The board has previously approved similar recommended standards, beyond those required by law, in the areas of fine arts, physical education, world language and career and technical education.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has called for scrapping the sex education topics in the standards. In a statement released last month, Ricketts said that the sex ed standards would be “a significant shift in approach” to health education and that many of the new themes are sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home and not by schools.