Seven candidates for Metro Board of Governors look to advance in Tuesday's primary

  • Updated
  • 0

Every primary voter within Metropolitan Community College’s jurisdiction will have an opportunity to weigh in on at least one race for the college’s Board of Governors this Tuesday.

Four candidates — John Horsechief, Kristen DuPree, Cornelius Williams and John McCarthy — are competing for two spots to advance to November’s general election for an at-large seat. One of them will succeed incumbent Ron Hug, who is running against Kimara Snipes to succeed Angela Monegain as one of two District 4 representatives.

In District 2, which lies within Douglas County and roughly spans from the Washington County line to Dodge Street on the northern and southern ends and the Iowa state line and Interstate 680 on the eastern and western ends, Erin Feichtinger is vying for a second term. She will be challenged by Tammy Wright and Jon Tucker. Two of those three candidates will advance to the general election.

This race marks the first time Horsechief, DuPree, McCarthy and Wright have run for public office. Williams previously served on the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties Coordinating Council. He has also run for the Nebraska Legislature and Omaha City Council.

Tucker previously ran for the Metro Board of Governors in District 2 in 2012 and the at-large seat in 2014. He served as chair of the Douglas County Republican Party from 2015 to 2019.

In interviews with The World-Herald, candidates expressed some common ideas. Those include Metro continuing to be a model for college affordability and workforce development, while also adapting to an ever-changing world.

At-large

Horsechief, 32, brings a personal narrative of overcoming homelessness and addiction to now being a family man who seeks to give back to others. A member of Open Door Mission’s development team, Horsechief said Metro and the educators there helped him get his life back on track as he parlayed his student experience there into a bachelor's degree from Creighton University and a master's from the University of Pennsylvania.

John Horsechief

Horsechief

“I’ve just been able to learn and experience the freedom that comes with getting an education,” the Bellevue resident and Pawnee Tribe member said. “It really is the key to ending poverty and homelessness.”

If elected, Horsechief said, he would, among other priorities, like to see a greater emphasis on funding Metro via public donations and endowments, rather than taxes.

“(As) a nonprofit professional, I believe in this community. I believe in the generosity and the outpouring of support for this community,” he said. “I know that people love MCC and believe in what they do.”

DuPree, 36, also cites a desire to keep costs low for students while expanding education opportunities to help Nebraska fill its labor force gaps, particularly in industries requiring skilled workers. If elected, DuPree said, she would look to help Metro further expand its reach into high schools.

Kristen DuPree

DuPree

“The more exposure we can get to high school students, the more students are going to be interested in those careers,” the Omaha resident said.

DuPree said expanding education opportunities could also include seeing whether Metro needs another campus to account for population growth in western Sarpy County, as well as the postsecondary education gap that formed in the Blair area with the closure of Dana College in 2010. She would initiate a study to analyze the population growth and post-secondary education needs to determine the necessity of an additional MCC campus.

She also said it’s important for the college to recognize students’ needs outside of the classroom.

“I’m very supportive of any way that we can identify any roadblocks to students’ success. (If) Metro is able to accommodate that and help them through that, that’s going to get them to complete their degrees and then be able to get a job and earn them financial stability,” she said.

Williams, 58, would look to advocate for Metro’s instructors and staff by raising their salaries while also seeking to maintain Metro’s tuition rates and its relationships with students.

Cornelius Williams

Williams

“That’s the key of community colleges: Trying to get … people who are around to get to where they want to go so they can take that next step or evolution in their learning, education or job,” he said.

An adjunct physics professor at Metro, Williams said that if elected, he would look to help Metro expand its portfolio by training students for growing industries, including those in renewable energy.

“Metro has got to keep looking toward the future. It can’t rest on its past,” he said.

McCarthy, 78, has been associated with Metro since the college’s beginning in the 1970s. Throughout that time, either McCarthy, who owns McCarthy’s One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, or one of his employees has served on a Metro advisory board.

John McCarthy

McCarthy

Seeing a projected shortage of HVAC and other skilled workers in the next few years, McCarthy views his candidacy as trying to help Metro “improve what they already have” and an opportunity to take a measured look at the college’s programs to continually improve and fill workforce needs.

“It is very, very important that we keep developing these young kids with great trade (skills) so economically they can afford to live and have many things,” he said.

A fiscal conservative, McCarthy said he would watch the dollars and cents but acknowledged, based on what he’s seen so far, there’s little, if any, room to cut at Metro.

“People talk about taxes. The taxes at Metro college, if they look at it, are so small,” he said. “There is not a lot of savings that we could do at Metro college.”

District 2

Elected to the board in 2018, Feichtinger, 34, expressed pride at the board’s and college’s work navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. As in-person classes shut down, Feichtinger said Metro worked to accommodate students’ remote learning needs by providing Wi-Fi hotspots.

Erin Feichtinger

Feichtinger

Feichtinger also said the board and college have worked to secure more federal funding for various education measures, including more financial assistance for Metro students to develop new skills for jobs. They've also expanded dual enrollment courses at high schools.

“I’m really proud of our work on the board of being able to recognize the need to take care of students outside of the classroom and also to make sure that students had access to education throughout COVID-19,” she said.

If reelected, Feichtinger said, she would continue to look for ways to expand access to education, including more internships. She also has a goal of having Metro reach more Nebraskans, including expanding more firmly into Sarpy County, as well as the Midwest.

“We have a lot of opportunity to grow as a college,” she said.

Wright, 57, said she would look to help Metro students not only become skilled workers with an affordable education but also prepare them with financial skills to achieve a stable standard of living.

Tammy Wright

Wright

“Oftentimes, we misconstrue education as a debt — and, of course, it can be. But it can also be a door opening for prosperity,” she said.

But the road to prosperity must be equitable, Wright said. That includes training students to be able to graduate with skills and not be anchored with a crippling amount of debt.

Having previously attained certifications in two trades, Wright said she empathizes with students who struggle financially.

“I’m someone who actually walked in that path,” she said.

She has since earned bachelor's and master's degrees and now works as a patient advocate and financial counselor.

Tucker, 55, said he developed an appreciation for Metro after two of his children graduated from the college and are now on the path toward earning bachelor's and master's degrees. He also expressed appreciation for Metro offering college-level classes to high school students at a fraction of the cost.

Jon Tucker

Tucker

“That’s been a great enabler for kids to learn college-level classes in high school and get them used to understanding or know what college might be like and making it very, very affordable for families,” he said.

If elected, Tucker said, he would look to expand on-the-job training opportunities for students to build their skills beginning in high school “to make it popular, make it easy and make it affordable.” Tucker said he would also be cognizant of different workforce needs throughout Metro’s coverage area.

He said he would let the business community determine what trades should be emphasized for growth.

“I want to get that feedback and use that to maximize what our local economy needs,” he said.

Voters will have a chance to decide other Metro races in November. Those include Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5. In District 1, Phillip Klein will seek reelection against challenger Mark Stoj. In District 3, Maureen Monahan will seek reelection against Tyler Fausset. Connor Orr and Theresa Love-Hug will square off for a District 5 seat.

Jon Tucker

Age: 55

Party: Republican

Occupation: Sales engineer

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Education: Bachelor's degree, business administration

Family: Married, four children

Faith: Roman Catholic 

Website: jontucker.com

Top priority: Metro Community College must continue to meet the needs of the community while also balancing cost and quality of education. I have two children who graduated with associate degrees from Metro. They were able to take classes in high school via the CollegeNOW! program at Metro, which saved a lot of money toward their college education. I’d like to continue to expand that program and do more with dual enrollment in our high schools. It’s also important that college programs lead to jobs and not just student debt with no future. College should be a benefit and not a burden.

Tammy Wright

Age: 57

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Patient advocate/financial counselor

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Education: Master's degree, public administration

Family: Four children

Top priorities: Accountability for stewardship allowing students to meet thresholds to achieve goals. Improvement to diversify economic balance for all students; diversify and inclusion as a strength with administration, faculty, support staff and students. Skill to business driven education such as career and technical opportunities in the trades. Student centered meetings that will create a path forward with a focus on high demand, high growth and higher wages. In addition, make community colleges more affordable — students’ should not have to face high debt to obtain a skill and/or an associate degree.

Erin Feichtinger

Age: 34

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Public policy and community advocacy

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors - District 2, 2018 to present

Education: Bachelor's degree, special education, Loyola University Chicago; Ph.D., history, Loyola University Chicago

Family: Married, one child

Website: erinformetro.com

Top priority: I believe deeply in the mission of MCC to provide relevant, student-centered education to a diverse community of learners. This means keeping MCC affordable by making sure the cost of our education is not prohibitive, accessible to all of our neighbors by providing flexibility and support in student learning so they can accomplish their unique and important goals, and exceptional in our responsiveness to the needs of our community and our businesses.

John McCarthy

Age: 78

Party: Republican

Occupation: President of P.H.E. Inc., owner of McCarthy’s One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Education: Universal Trades School, graduate degree

Family: Married, two children 

Faith: Catholic

Website: www.McCarthyforMetro.com

Top priority: As a board member, I’ll concentrate on developing programs and facilities for students in the numerous skilled trades. My campaign theme is “DEVELOPING TOMORROW’S WORKFORCE”! The trades are great jobs, they pay well, they provide for stable families and benefit the entire community. My focus is to develop additional training capacity and reduce the current waiting lists. It’s great to encourage more students but we must increase capacity first. I will work harder and smarter to improve Metro from the start. We must keep the budget tight and tuition affordable. I’ll have an open phone line and attend all meetings.

Kristen DuPree

Age: 36

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Actuary

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: None

Education: Bachelor's degree, business administration, actuarial science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Family: Married, two children 

Faith: Catholic

Website: www.kristenformetro.com

Top priority: My top priority is keeping tuition low, so cost isn’t a barrier to anyone who wants an education. Keeping Metro's tuition rates low encourages high school students and adult learners to pursue higher education and training. This is critical for meeting the current and future workforce needs of our local economy. Affordable higher education also provides community members with a pathway to financial stability, which results in less reliance on social services and safer neighborhoods.

John Horsechief

Age: 32

Party: Republican

Occupation: Development Team (Open Door Mission)

Home: Bellevue

Elected offices held: None

Education: Metro Community College; bachelor's degree, Creighton University; master's degree, University of Pennsylvania

Family: Married, four children

Faith: Christian

Website: www.horsechiefformcc.com/

Top priority: I am set on being a champion for a high quality affordable and accessible higher education at a cost that makes sense to the taxpayer.

Cornelius Williams

Age: 58

Party: Democratic

Occupation: College professor

Home: Omaha

Elected offices held: Board member of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties for Subcouncil 2

Education: Ph.D., physics, Michigan State University; master's degree, physics, Texas A&M University; bachelor's degree, physics, Stanford University

Faith: Christian

Website: www.voteforcorn.com

Top priority: Making sure MCC is part of making the communities it serves better today and tomorrow.

