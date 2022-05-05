Seven candidates for Metro Board of Governors look to advance in Tuesday's primary

Every primary voter within Metropolitan Community College’s jurisdiction will have an opportunity to weigh in on at least one race for the college’s Board of Governors this Tuesday.

Four candidates — John Horsechief, Kristen DuPree, Cornelius Williams and John McCarthy — are competing for two spots to advance to November’s general election for an at-large seat. One of them will succeed incumbent Ron Hug, who is running against Kimara Snipes to succeed Angela Monegain as one of two District 4 representatives.

In District 2, which lies within Douglas County and roughly spans from the Washington County line to Dodge Street on the northern and southern ends and the Iowa state line and Interstate 680 on the eastern and western ends, Erin Feichtinger is vying for a second term. She will be challenged by Tammy Wright and Jon Tucker. Two of those three candidates will advance to the general election.

This race marks the first time Horsechief, DuPree, McCarthy and Wright have run for public office. Williams previously served on the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties Coordinating Council. He has also run for the Nebraska Legislature and Omaha City Council.

Tucker previously ran for the Metro Board of Governors in District 2 in 2012 and the at-large seat in 2014. He served as chair of the Douglas County Republican Party from 2015 to 2019.

In interviews with The World-Herald, candidates expressed some common ideas. Those include Metro continuing to be a model for college affordability and workforce development, while also adapting to an ever-changing world.

At-large

Horsechief, 32, brings a personal narrative of overcoming homelessness and addiction to now being a family man who seeks to give back to others. A member of Open Door Mission’s development team, Horsechief said Metro and the educators there helped him get his life back on track as he parlayed his student experience there into a bachelor's degree from Creighton University and a master's from the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’ve just been able to learn and experience the freedom that comes with getting an education,” the Bellevue resident and Pawnee Tribe member said. “It really is the key to ending poverty and homelessness.”

If elected, Horsechief said, he would, among other priorities, like to see a greater emphasis on funding Metro via public donations and endowments, rather than taxes.

“(As) a nonprofit professional, I believe in this community. I believe in the generosity and the outpouring of support for this community,” he said. “I know that people love MCC and believe in what they do.”

DuPree, 36, also cites a desire to keep costs low for students while expanding education opportunities to help Nebraska fill its labor force gaps, particularly in industries requiring skilled workers. If elected, DuPree said, she would look to help Metro further expand its reach into high schools.

“The more exposure we can get to high school students, the more students are going to be interested in those careers,” the Omaha resident said.

DuPree said expanding education opportunities could also include seeing whether Metro needs another campus to account for population growth in western Sarpy County, as well as the postsecondary education gap that formed in the Blair area with the closure of Dana College in 2010. She would initiate a study to analyze the population growth and post-secondary education needs to determine the necessity of an additional MCC campus.

She also said it’s important for the college to recognize students’ needs outside of the classroom.

“I’m very supportive of any way that we can identify any roadblocks to students’ success. (If) Metro is able to accommodate that and help them through that, that’s going to get them to complete their degrees and then be able to get a job and earn them financial stability,” she said.

Williams, 58, would look to advocate for Metro’s instructors and staff by raising their salaries while also seeking to maintain Metro’s tuition rates and its relationships with students.

“That’s the key of community colleges: Trying to get … people who are around to get to where they want to go so they can take that next step or evolution in their learning, education or job,” he said.

An adjunct physics professor at Metro, Williams said that if elected, he would look to help Metro expand its portfolio by training students for growing industries, including those in renewable energy.

“Metro has got to keep looking toward the future. It can’t rest on its past,” he said.

McCarthy, 78, has been associated with Metro since the college’s beginning in the 1970s. Throughout that time, either McCarthy, who owns McCarthy’s One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, or one of his employees has served on a Metro advisory board.

Seeing a projected shortage of HVAC and other skilled workers in the next few years, McCarthy views his candidacy as trying to help Metro “improve what they already have” and an opportunity to take a measured look at the college’s programs to continually improve and fill workforce needs.

“It is very, very important that we keep developing these young kids with great trade (skills) so economically they can afford to live and have many things,” he said.

A fiscal conservative, McCarthy said he would watch the dollars and cents but acknowledged, based on what he’s seen so far, there’s little, if any, room to cut at Metro.

“People talk about taxes. The taxes at Metro college, if they look at it, are so small,” he said. “There is not a lot of savings that we could do at Metro college.”

District 2

Elected to the board in 2018, Feichtinger, 34, expressed pride at the board’s and college’s work navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. As in-person classes shut down, Feichtinger said Metro worked to accommodate students’ remote learning needs by providing Wi-Fi hotspots.

Feichtinger also said the board and college have worked to secure more federal funding for various education measures, including more financial assistance for Metro students to develop new skills for jobs. They've also expanded dual enrollment courses at high schools.

“I’m really proud of our work on the board of being able to recognize the need to take care of students outside of the classroom and also to make sure that students had access to education throughout COVID-19,” she said.

If reelected, Feichtinger said, she would continue to look for ways to expand access to education, including more internships. She also has a goal of having Metro reach more Nebraskans, including expanding more firmly into Sarpy County, as well as the Midwest.

“We have a lot of opportunity to grow as a college,” she said.

Wright, 57, said she would look to help Metro students not only become skilled workers with an affordable education but also prepare them with financial skills to achieve a stable standard of living.

“Oftentimes, we misconstrue education as a debt — and, of course, it can be. But it can also be a door opening for prosperity,” she said.

But the road to prosperity must be equitable, Wright said. That includes training students to be able to graduate with skills and not be anchored with a crippling amount of debt.

Having previously attained certifications in two trades, Wright said she empathizes with students who struggle financially.

“I’m someone who actually walked in that path,” she said.

She has since earned bachelor's and master's degrees and now works as a patient advocate and financial counselor.

Tucker, 55, said he developed an appreciation for Metro after two of his children graduated from the college and are now on the path toward earning bachelor's and master's degrees. He also expressed appreciation for Metro offering college-level classes to high school students at a fraction of the cost.

“That’s been a great enabler for kids to learn college-level classes in high school and get them used to understanding or know what college might be like and making it very, very affordable for families,” he said.

If elected, Tucker said, he would look to expand on-the-job training opportunities for students to build their skills beginning in high school “to make it popular, make it easy and make it affordable.” Tucker said he would also be cognizant of different workforce needs throughout Metro’s coverage area.

He said he would let the business community determine what trades should be emphasized for growth.

“I want to get that feedback and use that to maximize what our local economy needs,” he said.

Voters will have a chance to decide other Metro races in November. Those include Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5. In District 1, Phillip Klein will seek reelection against challenger Mark Stoj. In District 3, Maureen Monahan will seek reelection against Tyler Fausset. Connor Orr and Theresa Love-Hug will square off for a District 5 seat.

